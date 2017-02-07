News

Uploaded: Tue, Feb 7, 2017, 4:39 pm

Menlo Park cancels flood watch

The Menlo Park Police Department announced at 4:21 p.m. cancellation of a flood watch at Pope and Chaucer streets in Menlo Park.

The San Francisquito Creek level at that location reached approximately 80 percent of capacity earlier today.

"Since the rain has significantly subsided, the creek level has drastically reduced," the department said. "We will continue to monitor the location and send necessary updates if there are changes in the Creekâ€™s status."

The creek level can be monitored at sfcjpa.org/floodwarning

