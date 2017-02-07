Update: Woodside ethics probe: Mayor suggests council take 'no further action'

(Expanded version of story previously posted.)

Woodside Mayor Tom Livermore, in a Feb. 3 statement, said he will recommend that the Town Council take "no further action" on a complaint alleging that Nancy Reyering, as a member of the town's Architectural and Site Review Board, violated the town's code of ethics by writing and sending an email about a project coming to the board.

Mayor Livermore said he will make this recommendation given Ms. Reyering's decision to resign from the board and the Open Space Committee and not seek reappointment. (Her term on both boards ended this month.)

He said he intends to make his recommendation in open session at the council's Tuesday, Feb. 14, meeting. "We take ethics very seriously," he said. "As Woodside's Mayor, I am committed to ensuring that all the Town's elected and appointed officials abide by the absolute highest standards."

In her Feb. 3 resignation statement, Ms. Reyering said: "The extended backroom discussions by many of the Town's civic leaders that were uncovered through the recent 'ethics investigation' related to my work on the (review board) have been painful to discover," she said. "This process also confirmed for me that petty politics and private profit are prioritized over retaining a professional and respectful environment for Town volunteers in Woodside."

The matter dates from mid-2016, when Councilwoman Deborah Gordon was mayor, and a May 2, 2016, email from Ms. Reyering to two members of the five-member board and to the town's planning director. In the email, she commented, ahead of a meeting, on a proposed remodeling and construction project and noted that Councilman Peter Mason was the architect for the project.

"Even a cursory review of the project raises questions as the architect is a member of the Town Council, and as such, is someone in charge of writing our building regulations," Ms. Reyering wrote. "Therefore, he, and anyone else in a similar position, has a great responsibility to bring in projects that are reflective of the Residential Design Guidelines, the General Plan, and the Municipal Code, and these projects should not ask for exceptions (to allow a larger main residence)."

Former mayor Dave Burow wrote to Town Manager Kevin Bryant the next day about Ms. Reyering's comments, alleging that she suggested "a different set of rules" for evaluating projects involving council members, putting their clients at a disadvantage, and alleging "retribution" on Ms. Reyering's part because Mr. Mason had not supported her candidacy for a council seat in 2015.

Mr. Burow's suggestions included having a council member attend review board meetings, and making it clear to board members how to treat council members when they were not acting in their official capacities.

The town eventually hired an outside attorney to investigate and prepare a report, which concluded by recommending to the council that five of Mr. Burow's nine charges be sustained. Among them: that Ms. Reyering asserted that council members should receive unequal treatment when their firms come before the board representing clients, that she reached a conclusion about the project without hearing testimony, and that she attacked a council member by suggesting that he was using his position to gain special consideration for his client.

Section B(3) of the ethics code requires the mayor to investigate ethics complaints, but adds that reports generated by such complaints "shall be presented to the Town Council at a public meeting of the Council. The Town Council will accept testimony on the matter and determine whether a violation of the Code has occurred."

Section B(4) of the code lays out the council's options if it determines that a violation has occurred: reprimand, censure or, if the person charged is a member of a commission, board or committee, removal from office.

The Almanac asked Mr. Livermore if by recommending "no further action," he was suggesting that the council not "determine whether a violation of the Code has occurred," as stated in the code. "I will make the recommendation and the Council will discuss and vote on my recommendation," he said. "They will decide what we do."

Ms. Reyering said she remains mystified as to why they investigated her "when all I did was advocate for the same high standards that the Mayor endorsed in his statement. With that in mind, I would be happy to see the council leave this ugly chapter as it stands and turn its focus to finally addressing the ethical issues I outlined in my (email)."

Two complainants

Documents provided to the Almanac include a three-page letter dated May 10 from Councilman Mason to Town Manager Bryant in which Mr. Mason accused Ms. Reyering of violating the state's open meeting law with her email, and suggesting different standards of review for his projects.

"This point of view is unfair to my clients whose projects deserve the same consideration as others and who should also have the same access to exceptions (for somewhat larger houses) provided for in the Municipal Code," Mr. Mason said. "In fact, I would be violating my own profession's code of ethics if I did not fully advise my clients on the legal development opportunities for their properties."

In an email, Ms. Reyering commented that the town doesn't appear to be questioning "the appropriateness of his bringing projects before (the review board) at all while maintain(ing) his position on the Town Council. So, if anyone had committed an ethical violation, it was Peter Mason -- not me, for my act of simply reminding fellow (review board) members to take care to avoid even the appearance of giving him special treatment because of his position of authority over (review board) members."

On May 27, Mr. Mason wrote to Mr. Bryant, saying he withdrew his letter, "given that others are pursuing the issues involved."

Mr. Burow on June 6 wrote to Town Attorney Jean Savaree, replying to her request for specific sections of the ethics code he believed to have been violated by Ms. Reyering.

On June 29, Ms. Savaree notified Ms. Reyering of Mr. Burow's complaint and laid out the allegations, with information on next steps in getting together with the mayor and the outside attorney.

Thanks

Mayor Livermore thanked Ms. Reyering for her services, as did Mr. Mason in a recent email to the Almanac, noting in particular her work with the Backyard Habitat program, her success in persuading Stanford University to use wildlife-friendly fencing along Sand Hill Road, and her efforts in encouraging respect for wildlife in town.

Ms. Reyering, in her letter of resignation, said she had no choice but to resign. "I hope that the Town of Woodside will reflect upon the manner in which this 'investigation' of my work and character were conducted," she said, "and take steps to avoid such baseless attacks against Town volunteers in the future."

