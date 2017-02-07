News

Uploaded: Tue, Feb 7, 2017, 4:26 pm

Rep. Anna Eshoo holds 'tele-town hall' meeting tonight

New web stream feature allows callers to send questions about any issue

by Sue Dremann / Palo Alto Weekly

U.S. Rep. Anna Eshoo, D-Menlo Park, will be available to discuss any issue and answer questions from the public during a Tele-Town Hall meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 7 evening at 6:45 p.m., her office has announced.

Eshoo has used the tele-town halls in the past to communicate with her constituents. The town halls now have a new feature that enables callers to listen and submit written questions through a live web stream. The web stream will be available at all of her tele-town hall meetings and can be accessed by subscribing to her web stream channel. Subscribers will know in advance when the webcasts are scheduled, she said.

Tele-town hall meetings, including tonight's, will be posted on the web stream channel for the public to tune in live. The recordings are also archived on the site. Access to the web stream can be found here.

Anyone with questions can contact Eshoo's Palo Alto office at 650-323-2984, 408-245-2339 or 831-335-2020.



