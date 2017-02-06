News

Uploaded: Mon, Feb 6, 2017, 11:26 am

Woodside mayor recommends no action by Town Council on ethics investigation

Nancy Reyering resigns from review board, calls on town to enforce conflict of interest policy

by Dave Boyce / Almanac

Woodside Mayor Tom Livermore released a statement Friday that he will recommend the Town Council take "no further action" on a complaint alleging that Nancy Reyering as a member of the town's Architectural and Site Review Board wrote an email in May 2016 that violated the town's code of ethics.

He said he will make this recommendation given Ms. Reyering's decision to resign from the board and the Open Space Committee and not seek reappointment.

In her Feb. 3 resignation letter, she said she had no choice but to resign.

"The extended backroom discussions by many of the Town’s civic leaders that were uncovered through the recent 'ethics investigation' related to my work on the (review board) have been painful to discover," she said in the letter. "This process also confirmed for me that petty politics and private profit are prioritized over retaining a professional and respectful environment for Town volunteers in Woodside."

In a statement on Sunday, Feb. 5, Ms. Reyering said: "Frankly, I remain mystified as to how the Town could launch such as costly investigation when all I did was advocate for the same high standards that the Mayor endorsed in his statement."

She said she would like to see "a substantive change in policy to ensure that this type of vendetta-driven selective prosecution cannot take place in the future."

She said the town should clarify and enforce a policy that addresses conflicts when members of the Town Council bring private business before subordinate boards.

The complaint

The ethics complaint filed by former councilman Dave Burow concerned a May 2, 2016, email from Ms. Reyering to two members of the five-member review board and to the town's planning director. In the email, she gave her views on a home remodeling and construction project that was coming before the board, noting that the architect was Councilman Peter Mason.

"Even a cursory review of the project raises questions as the architect is a member of the Town Council, and as such, is someone in charge of writing our building regulations," Ms. Reyering wrote in the email. "Therefore, he, and anyone else in a similar position, has a great responsibility to bring in projects that are reflective of the Residential Design Guidelines, the General Plan, and the Municipal Code, and these projects should not ask for exceptions (to allow a larger main residence)."

An investigation and report by an outside attorney hired by the town at a cost of $27,000 recommended that the City Council sustain five of the nine charges in the complaint. Among them: that Ms. Reyering asserted that council members should receive unequal treatment when their firms come before the board representing clients, that she reached a conclusion about the project without hearing testimony, and that she attacked a council member by suggesting that he was using his position to gain special consideration for his client.

According to the town's ethics code, when an investigation of an ethics complaint is completed, the report "shall be presented to the Town Council at a public meeting of the Council. The Town Council will accept testimony on the matter and determine whether a violation of the Code has occurred."

The code lays out the council's options if it determines that a violation has occurred: reprimand, censure or, if the person charged is a member of a commission, board or committee, removal from office.

Mayor Livermore said he intends to make his recommendation of no further action to the council in open session at the council's meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 14. He said he will also recommend that the town provide more training for all elected and appointed officials on the Brown Act (the state's open meeting law), conflicts of interest and ethical decision-making.

"On behalf of the town, I sincerely thank Nancy for her nine years of dedicated volunteer service in Woodside," he said. "She has been a passionate advocate of open space and wildlife friendly fencing."

--

Sign up for Express to get news updates. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Comments

8 people like this
Posted by Confused
a resident of Menlo Park: other
5 hours ago

Wait, do I have this right? A City Council member was involved in a project coming before the City Council -- in other words, he has a conflict of interest? And when a member of the public points this out, she's the one being accused of ethics violations?

What the heck is going on in Woodside?

Email Town Square Moderator      


14 people like this
Posted by John
a resident of Woodside: Mountain Home Road
5 hours ago

Sounds like they just wanted her to go away. Which is the right outcome.

Shame it took this much effort and outcry to effectuate change.

Email Town Square Moderator      


22 people like this
Posted by ASRB Victim
a resident of Woodside: Skywood/Skylonda
4 hours ago

Reyering continues with her innuendo of others violating the town's volunteer ethics policies, but never manages to say specifically what the others did. She should do exactly what was done to her: file a formal complaint.

Nancy: it's time to put up or shut up.

Email Town Square Moderator      


5 people like this
Posted by Rick
a resident of Woodside: Family Farm/Hidden Valley
4 hours ago

Confused: I might have my details wrong, but Ms Reyering's letter was concerning a project being considered by the ASRB, it the Council. And due to a debilitating medical problem at the time the project was to be considered, Ms Reyering was not going to be able to attend, but wanted to convey her concerns to the Board and Town Staff. And since she wasn't going to be able to vote on the project, claiming she had reached a 'premature' decision is rather silly.

Email Town Square Moderator      


10 people like this
Posted by ASRB Victim
a resident of Woodside: Skywood/Skylonda
4 hours ago

Rick (and "confused"). --

Read the report: Web Link

As you can see, the situation was not at all as you have described it.

What we really need now, to achieve any kind of closure on this mess, is for Nancy to cite specifics in a complaint to the town so that what she claims was the real problem can be investigated. That's what she should have done in the first place.

Email Town Square Moderator      


3 people like this
Posted by concerned for the environment
a resident of another community
4 hours ago

Just read Livermore’s “thanks”. Saying she’s a champion of open space and
wildlife habitat is like “She’s tall!” True, but her service to Woodside
included being a clear public voice supporting the General Plan and
Residential Design Guidelines.

All online anonymous detractors of Reyering are foes of the town’s VERY REASON
FOR BEING!

Email Town Square Moderator      


16 people like this
Posted by pogo
a resident of Woodside: other
3 hours ago
pogo is a registered user.

ASRB Victim is spot on. The evidence of wrongdoing is beyond the pale. Read the report: Web Link

An independent investigator determined Reyering had committed five violations of Woodside's ethics code including coming to conclusions before an applicant had the opportunity to present their project and attempting to influence other ASRB members prior to their meeting. Citizens, property owners and applicants are entitled to a fair process where they can present their project, have it judged on the merits, and have open deliberations in public. These due process safeguards were ignored and, according to the report, ignored repeatedly.

Reyering also inappropriately contacted witnesses prior to and during the investigation. Those contacted by her said they felt pressured by her to conform to her story. Nice.

We should be grateful that Mayor Livermore brought this matter to a conclusion. I implore the Town Council to get control of their ASRB.

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by SteveC
a resident of Menlo Park: Downtown
1 hour ago
SteveC is a registered user.

Leave and don't let the door hit you on the way out.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by Joe
a resident of Menlo Park: Allied Arts/Stanford Park
1 hour ago

It's vaguely sickening to encounter people willing to countenance the possibility of corruption in their local government and look away, to be complicit in allowing conflicts of interest to pass unchecked and uncommented upon because maybe it will be them in need of a special favor some day.

Rules? Concern about even perceptions of corruption? They're for suckers.

Ugh. The smell.

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by John
a resident of Woodside: Mountain Home Road
1 hour ago

Funny that "concerned for the environment" blasts Reyering's anonymous detractors... while remaining anonymous!

Citizens don't feel comfortable publicly stating their identities because they're afraid of the ASRB holding grudges and retaliating in the future.

Which we should be, given the ASRB history!

Email Town Square Moderator      


Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Email:


Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Find coffee and community at Palo Alto's new Backyard Brew
By Elena Kadvany | 6 comments | 7,209 views

When Is The Perfect Time To Ask For A College Recommendation Letter?
By John Raftrey and Lori McCormick | 3 comments | 2,226 views

Correcting Some Misstatements in the Weekly Editorial and op ed Today
By Steve Levy | 10 comments | 1,401 views

What Is She Talking About?
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 1,159 views

View all local blogs
 