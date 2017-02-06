Woodside mayor recommends no action by Town Council on ethics investigation

Woodside Mayor Tom Livermore released a statement Friday that he will recommend the Town Council take "no further action" on a complaint alleging that Nancy Reyering as a member of the town's Architectural and Site Review Board wrote an email in May 2016 that violated the town's code of ethics.

He said he will make this recommendation given Ms. Reyering's decision to resign from the board and the Open Space Committee and not seek reappointment.

In her Feb. 3 resignation letter, she said she had no choice but to resign.

"The extended backroom discussions by many of the Town’s civic leaders that were uncovered through the recent 'ethics investigation' related to my work on the (review board) have been painful to discover," she said in the letter. "This process also confirmed for me that petty politics and private profit are prioritized over retaining a professional and respectful environment for Town volunteers in Woodside."

In a statement on Sunday, Feb. 5, Ms. Reyering said: "Frankly, I remain mystified as to how the Town could launch such as costly investigation when all I did was advocate for the same high standards that the Mayor endorsed in his statement."

She said she would like to see "a substantive change in policy to ensure that this type of vendetta-driven selective prosecution cannot take place in the future."

She said the town should clarify and enforce a policy that addresses conflicts when members of the Town Council bring private business before subordinate boards.

The complaint

The ethics complaint filed by former councilman Dave Burow concerned a May 2, 2016, email from Ms. Reyering to two members of the five-member review board and to the town's planning director. In the email, she gave her views on a home remodeling and construction project that was coming before the board, noting that the architect was Councilman Peter Mason.

"Even a cursory review of the project raises questions as the architect is a member of the Town Council, and as such, is someone in charge of writing our building regulations," Ms. Reyering wrote in the email. "Therefore, he, and anyone else in a similar position, has a great responsibility to bring in projects that are reflective of the Residential Design Guidelines, the General Plan, and the Municipal Code, and these projects should not ask for exceptions (to allow a larger main residence)."

An investigation and report by an outside attorney hired by the town at a cost of $27,000 recommended that the City Council sustain five of the nine charges in the complaint. Among them: that Ms. Reyering asserted that council members should receive unequal treatment when their firms come before the board representing clients, that she reached a conclusion about the project without hearing testimony, and that she attacked a council member by suggesting that he was using his position to gain special consideration for his client.

According to the town's ethics code, when an investigation of an ethics complaint is completed, the report "shall be presented to the Town Council at a public meeting of the Council. The Town Council will accept testimony on the matter and determine whether a violation of the Code has occurred."

The code lays out the council's options if it determines that a violation has occurred: reprimand, censure or, if the person charged is a member of a commission, board or committee, removal from office.

Mayor Livermore said he intends to make his recommendation of no further action to the council in open session at the council's meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 14. He said he will also recommend that the town provide more training for all elected and appointed officials on the Brown Act (the state's open meeting law), conflicts of interest and ethical decision-making.

"On behalf of the town, I sincerely thank Nancy for her nine years of dedicated volunteer service in Woodside," he said. "She has been a passionate advocate of open space and wildlife friendly fencing."

--

