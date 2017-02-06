Valley Pres hosts guest preacher

By Kate Daly | Special to the Almanac

Artist, author, theologian and pastor, the Rev. Nanette Sawyer of Chicago is spending this week in Portola Valley as part of Valley Presbyterian Church's Spiritual Catalyst series of Christian guest speakers and preachers.



The Rev. Nanette Sawyer (Photo by David Allen) The Rev. Nanette Sawyer (Photo by David Allen)

All sessions are free and open to the public at 945 Portola Road.

On Thursday, Feb. 9, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in the Fireside Room, the Rev. Sawyer will give a workshop called, "The Righteous Mind: Explore theories of moral psychology and what it means for our relationships and social justice work."

In the same room on Sunday, Feb. 12, from 9:15 to 10:20 a.m., she will lead a discussion about "Hospitality to Enemies."

After that, the hour-long service in the sanctuary starts at 10:45 a.m. and her sermon will be: "Things Change." On Feb. 5 her sermon was: "Being Human."

The Rev. Sawyer wrote the book, "Hospitality: The Spiritual Art, Discovering the Hidden Spiritual Power of Invitation and Welcome."

"I care about and work toward a life of wholeness and healing that includes rest, meditation, creativity, friendship and community," she writes.

She studied at Harvard Divinity School and learned from the teachings of an Indian meditation master. She ran a college women's resource center. After she went to seminary, she founded a church in an art gallery, pastored a small church in Chicago, and now serves on a multi-pastor staff at one of the largest churches in the Presbyterian Church (USA) denomination.

---

