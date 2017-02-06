News

Uploaded: Mon, Feb 6, 2017, 5:56 pm

Valley Pres hosts guest preacher

By Kate Daly | Special to the Almanac

Artist, author, theologian and pastor, the Rev. Nanette Sawyer of Chicago is spending this week in Portola Valley as part of Valley Presbyterian Church's Spiritual Catalyst series of Christian guest speakers and preachers.


The Rev. Nanette Sawyer (Photo by David Allen)
All sessions are free and open to the public at 945 Portola Road.

On Thursday, Feb. 9, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in the Fireside Room, the Rev. Sawyer will give a workshop called, "The Righteous Mind: Explore theories of moral psychology and what it means for our relationships and social justice work."

In the same room on Sunday, Feb. 12, from 9:15 to 10:20 a.m., she will lead a discussion about "Hospitality to Enemies."

After that, the hour-long service in the sanctuary starts at 10:45 a.m. and her sermon will be: "Things Change." On Feb. 5 her sermon was: "Being Human."

The Rev. Sawyer wrote the book, "Hospitality: The Spiritual Art, Discovering the Hidden Spiritual Power of Invitation and Welcome."

"I care about and work toward a life of wholeness and healing that includes rest, meditation, creativity, friendship and community," she writes.

She studied at Harvard Divinity School and learned from the teachings of an Indian meditation master. She ran a college women's resource center. After she went to seminary, she founded a church in an art gallery, pastored a small church in Chicago, and now serves on a multi-pastor staff at one of the largest churches in the Presbyterian Church (USA) denomination.

---

â€¢ Sign up for Express to get news updates. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Find coffee and community at Palo Alto's new Backyard Brew
By Elena Kadvany | 7 comments | 10,817 views

When Is The Perfect Time To Ask For A College Recommendation Letter?
By John Raftrey and Lori McCormick | 5 comments | 2,931 views

Correcting Some Misstatements in the Weekly Editorial and op ed Today
By Steve Levy | 11 comments | 1,634 views

Talk, Talk, Talk
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 1,275 views

Who Likes to Zin?
By Laura Stec | 0 comments | 187 views

View all local blogs
 