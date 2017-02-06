News

Uploaded: Mon, Feb 6, 2017, 12:43 am

Rep. Speier demands reopening of White House phone comment line

Rep. Jackie Speier, D-San Francisco/San Mateo, has introduced a bill that seeks to require President Donald Trump to restore a public comment telephone line at the White House.

The comment line previously open at (202) 456-1111 has closed under the Trump Administration and refers people to make a comment on the White House's website at or on Facebook Messenger, although there is currently no way to leave a message on the White House's Facebook page.

The White House switchboard at (202) 456-1414 is taking calls but doesn't record comments, according to Rep. Speier's office.

"The American people deserve to be able to communicate freely with their president," she said in a statement. "Unfortunately, while this president is certainly committed to his Twitter account he must also be willing to hear from his constituents the old fashioned way."

Rep. Speier's bill, the Phone the White House Act, would call for the elimination of funding for the Executive Office of the President for any period of time in which a public comment phone system is not in place.

"By failing to restart the White House's public comment phone line, he has effectively silenced the more than 30 million Americans who are not on the Internet and who have every right to register their views with the White House in a timely fashion," she said.

"The president needs to recognize that his job also includes listening to all Americans, not just the echo chamber in the White House," Rep. Speier said.

The bill has 15 co-sponsors, including fellow Bay Area Rep. John Garamendi, D-Fairfield, but is highly unlikely to pass given the Republican majority in both houses of Congress.

— Bay City News Service

Comments

5 people like this
Posted by Conservative Homeland
a resident of Portola Valley: other
7 hours ago

My first comment, and possibly last to President Trump, upon reopening of the comment line:

- Why did President Trump just call America the moral equivalent of a dictator who assassinates political opponents and murders journalists?


- Q: "But he's a killer though. Putin's a killer."
- President Trump: "There are a lot of killers. We've got a lot of killers. What, you think our country is so innocent?"

I am ashamed. This was the last straw. What leverage does Putin have on President Trump, that our president would greatly disparage America just to defend this murderous tyrant?


From Sky News, part of Sir Rupert Murdoch's great empire Web Link
Michael McFaul, a former ambassador to Moscow, said: "This moral equivalency that Trump continues to draw between the USA and Russia is disgusting."

Posted by Conservative Homeland
a resident of Portola Valley: other
7 hours ago

I am so livid. President Trump must drive down the price of oil and gas so that the Russian economy is hampered immensely and rid the world of Putin. Time for a democratic government in Russia; keep American sanctions on Putin in place or increase them.

Posted by MAmenlopark
a resident of Menlo Park: Sharon Heights
2 hours ago

Thank you for trying to reopen communication with the White House even if this bill does not get passed. Every effort sends a message and shame on anyone in either party who tries to stifle the voice of the people they say they serve. My prayer these days is that the good people in red states will use their voices to drive change. i am hopeful when I see that the woman's march took place in Kansas and Missouri. United we must be to retain our civil liberties.

