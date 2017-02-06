News

Uploaded: Mon, Feb 6, 2017, 12:15 am

Man robbed at gunpoint in Menlo Park

Menlo Park police are investigating a report of an armed robbery that took place around 10:20 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, in the 800 block of Newbridge Street in Menlo Park.

A 37-year-old Redwood City resident said he was approached by two men in their 20s who demanded his property. One man pulled out a handgun and pointed it at him, he said.

The men then fled with the victim's property. Police searched the area, but the suspects were not located. The victim was not injured.

The suspects were described as black men in their 20s. One wore a red top and jeans and the other, a white top and red pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Menlo Park Police Department at (650) 330-6300 or the anonymous tip line at (650) 330-6395.

