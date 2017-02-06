Menlo Park: New restaurant on tap at Bradley's Fine Diner site

In the wake of the closure of Bradley's Fine Diner, the former CEO of the restaurant's parent company, Christopher Vestal, has confirmed he plans to launch a new restaurant at the same location, 1165 Merrill St.

The parent company, Ogden Hospitality Group, is no more, said Mr. Vestal. He is now CEO of a new restaurant group called Cherry Pie Hospitality.

Bradley's Fine Diner closed Jan. 1 after celebrity Chef Bradley Ogden pulled out, citing "philosophical" and business differences with the parent restaurant group's CEO.

The restaurant group operates several restaurants in Houston, Texas, including Lee's Fried Chicken and Donuts, Petite Sweets, Lee's Creamery, Pi Pizza and State Fare Kitchen and Bar. The group is also planning to open a new restaurant in the Sacramento area, Mr. Vestal said.

The new Menlo Park restaurant will serve American-style cuisine with locally sourced ingredients with a seasonal menu, Mr. Vestal said. "Classic California cuisine is important to us."

Mr. Vestal said the new restaurant will not be similar to Bradley's Fine Diner. He expects a larger menu and a more expansive wine and cocktail list. "We want people to come here multiple times in a week and not feel like they're ordering the same thing over and over," he said.

The layout, he said, will be a "brand new concept" that is "light and bright" with flexible space for private events.

Right now, the restaurant is in the planning stage. He said he is working through possible restaurant names and hopes to submit plans to the city of Menlo Park within a month to six weeks.

"We're looking to do this as quickly as possible," he added.

Mr. Vestal said he lived for about five years in Menlo Park, and many of the people on his team are from the Peninsula. They have yet to hire an executive chef, but the company plans to hire locally, he said.

"We're really committed to giving this community an additional restaurant that people can fall in love with," he said.

Mr. Vestal said he is often at the restaurant site and said people can come talk to him about the restaurant in person between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. most weekdays or by emailing him at chrisv@cherrypiehospitality.com.

