News

Uploaded: Mon, Feb 6, 2017, 12:45 am

Menlo Park: New restaurant on tap at Bradley's Fine Diner site

by Kate Bradshaw / Almanac

In the wake of the closure of Bradley's Fine Diner, the former CEO of the restaurant's parent company, Christopher Vestal, has confirmed he plans to launch a new restaurant at the same location, 1165 Merrill St.

The parent company, Ogden Hospitality Group, is no more, said Mr. Vestal. He is now CEO of a new restaurant group called Cherry Pie Hospitality.

Bradley's Fine Diner closed Jan. 1 after celebrity Chef Bradley Ogden pulled out, citing "philosophical" and business differences with the parent restaurant group's CEO.

The restaurant group operates several restaurants in Houston, Texas, including Lee's Fried Chicken and Donuts, Petite Sweets, Lee's Creamery, Pi Pizza and State Fare Kitchen and Bar. The group is also planning to open a new restaurant in the Sacramento area, Mr. Vestal said.

The new Menlo Park restaurant will serve American-style cuisine with locally sourced ingredients with a seasonal menu, Mr. Vestal said. "Classic California cuisine is important to us."

Mr. Vestal said the new restaurant will not be similar to Bradley's Fine Diner. He expects a larger menu and a more expansive wine and cocktail list. "We want people to come here multiple times in a week and not feel like they're ordering the same thing over and over," he said.

The layout, he said, will be a "brand new concept" that is "light and bright" with flexible space for private events.

Right now, the restaurant is in the planning stage. He said he is working through possible restaurant names and hopes to submit plans to the city of Menlo Park within a month to six weeks.

"We're looking to do this as quickly as possible," he added.

Mr. Vestal said he lived for about five years in Menlo Park, and many of the people on his team are from the Peninsula. They have yet to hire an executive chef, but the company plans to hire locally, he said.

"We're really committed to giving this community an additional restaurant that people can fall in love with," he said.

Mr. Vestal said he is often at the restaurant site and said people can come talk to him about the restaurant in person between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. most weekdays or by emailing him at chrisv@cherrypiehospitality.com.

â€¢ Sign up for Express to get news updates. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Elena Kadvany contributed to this report.

Comments

9 people like this
Posted by Remy
a resident of Menlo Park: Downtown
7 hours ago

Re fire at Bradley's:

The food and the decor were terrible in this restaurant. They need to hire new chef and new decorator. Very dreary spot in need of brightening up...

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by Chuck Bernstein
a resident of Menlo Park: The Willows
40 minutes ago

According to the article: "The new Menlo Park restaurant will serve American-style cuisine with locally sourced ingredients with a seasonal menu, Mr. Vestal said. 'Classic California cuisine is important to us.'

It sounds like Mr. Vestal has excellent credentials for providing locally sourced ingredients and "Classic California cuisine." His firm, Cherry Pie Hospitality, has experience operating "Lee's Fried Chicken and Donuts, Petite Sweets, Lee's Creamery, Pi Pizza and State Fare Kitchen and Bar."

Hmm! There is nothing I like better than fresh, seasonal fried chicken, donuts, and pizza.

--Chuck Bernstein

Email Town Square Moderator      


Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Email:


Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Find coffee and community at Palo Alto's new Backyard Brew
By Elena Kadvany | 6 comments | 7,210 views

When Is The Perfect Time To Ask For A College Recommendation Letter?
By John Raftrey and Lori McCormick | 3 comments | 2,226 views

Correcting Some Misstatements in the Weekly Editorial and op ed Today
By Steve Levy | 10 comments | 1,401 views

What Is She Talking About?
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 1,159 views

View all local blogs
 