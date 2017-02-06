Atherton honors retiring police dog

It was a typical retirement send-off at the Jan. 18 Atherton City Council meeting as acting Police Chief Joe Wade reminisced about one of his first meetings with the departing member of the Atherton Police force.

Karli Vom Donau Ries, Chief Wade said, had grabbed him by the foot when he had tried to walk by without playing the police dog's favorite game of "chase the shadow." "I'll miss her, but I won't miss that," he said.

The town honored Karli with a proclamation and a plaque as she ended her law enforcement career after five years serving with the Atherton Police Department. Karli will spend her retirement with the family of her partner, Officer David Gomez.

Before starting in Atherton, Karli completed 160 hours of canine certified training in police service work, including tracking missing persons and suspects. She had continuing monthly training once on the job.

The commendation said, in part: "Karli's working relationship with Canine Handler Officer David Gomez made her an invaluable asset to the Town of Atherton and its residents."

Karli, the proclamation said "worked tirelessly over the years to protect and serve with honor, integrity and professionalism alongside Officer Gomez at each and every shift together."

--

â€¢ Sign up for Express to get news updates on Atherton, Woodside, Portola Valley and Menlo Park. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.