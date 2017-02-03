Woodside: Proposed fire station would be both familiar and new

The familiar would be mixed with the new in a design proposed for a new fire station for the Woodside Fire Protection District at 3111 Woodside Road in Woodside.

From the street, the view of the new station would present a one-story building with a peaked shingled roof, much like the current fire station, according to a rendering included in a staff report for a conceptual design review by the town's Architectural and Site Review Board on Monday, Feb. 6.

Under that roof would be dorms for up to 10 firefighters of either gender, including individual bathrooms, district Fire Chief Dan Ghiorso told the Almanac.

Fronting the dorm would be pavement, as with the current station, but redesigned for visitor parking in place of the current trio of firetruck driveways. The new station would include expanded firetruck parking, making parking easier. In place of the three garages that firefighters have had to back their vehicles into when returning from an incident, the new station would have six drive-through bays located out of sight of the road.

The review board meets at 4:30 p.m. in Independence Hall at 2955 Woodside Road. The fire station is the last of three items on the board's agenda.

The fire district serves Woodside, Portola Valley and nearby unincorporated areas.

Because the site is along a scenic corridor, a second formal review by the ASRB is necessary, as is a review by the Planning Commission.

Initial plans for the station, which is located on a one-acre lot, included a basement and a second story, but to keep costs down, those extra floors were eliminated, Chief Ghiorso said. The proposed plan is less intrusive in that it's one story and resembles a residence, making it more suitable for a residential community, he said.

"It works out really well for everybody," Chief Ghiorso said. "It worked out better than I could dream."

The designer for the project is CJW Architecture of Portola Valley.

The existing fire station included administrative offices, but without enough room for everyone on the administrative staff. The district moved its offices in 2016 to a leased building at 808 Portola Road in Portola Valley; the offices are likely to remain there for up to five years, the chief said last spring.

The new station would have two offices for a battalion chief and a captain.

In back would be turn-out rooms â€“ spaces to hold clothing made toxic by fighting fires â€“ a workout room, and a shop for such tasks as repairing a hose or sharpening an ax, the chief said.

