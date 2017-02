Due to a downed power pole and low hanging electric wires, La Honda Road (state Highway 84) in Woodside will be closed between Portola Road and Skywood Way until about 6 a.m., according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.

A crew from Pacific Gas & Electric Company is on the scene, the Sheriff's Office said.

