Woodside: Residents petition council to halt pig scrambles

Woodside residents and others opposed to the annual kids-chasing-pigs event at the July Fourth Junior Rodeo put on by the Mounted Patrol of San Mateo County can now attach a number to their opposition.

The Committee for a Humane Woodside has more than 300 signatures on a petition to ban the pig scramble, including more than 100 Woodside residents, committee members said.

The group also has support from about 30 veterinarians, many from San Mateo County, most of whom signed a letter critical of the pig scramble by Dr. Bonnie Yoffe, a Woodside resident, former medical chief of staff for the Peninsula Humane Society and veterinarian for the city of Palo Alto.

The petition says pig scrambles are cruel to the pigs and requests the Town Council to ban them, as well as mutton busting in which small children ride sheep and any event not sanctioned by the Northern California Junior Rodeo Association.

Non-sanctioned rodeo events, such as pig scrambles, do not showcase skills needed to manage farm animals, Woodside resident and committee member Lorien French told the Almanac in an email.

"They are purely novelty or entertainment events and are not subject to the same regulations or oversight that govern the sanctioned events at a rodeo," she said. "In practice, that has meant that standards/rules are generally laxer for animal treatment."

The committee has not yet delivered the petition to the town. "We are still in the process of building awareness in our community and gathering additional signatures," Ms. French said.

Pig scrambles are not illegal and the Mounted Patrol, in hosting these events, has not violated the conditions of its use permit, Woodside Town Manager Kevin Bryant said in introducing a discussion of the pig scramble at a Jan. 25 meeting of the town's Livestock and Equestrian Heritage Committee.

Changes to the rodeo, if any, are "completely up to the Mounted Patrol," Mr. Bryant said. But later, in response to a question about modifying the Patrol's permit to prohibit the event, Mr. Bryant said the town would not amend a permit without a reason, such as a new law. He then acknowledged that the council could pass such a law.

During public comment by members of the Mounted Patrol and the Committee for a Humane Woodside, a Livestock Committee member asked about the potential for a compromise. In the end, the Patrol agreed to have two of its members get together with two volunteers from the audience, but the volunteers were not members of the Humane committee, Dr. Yoffe said in an interview after the meeting.

"That was really upsetting. Now the Mounted Patrol and the Livestock Committee think they're talking to us and they're not," she said. "The only compromise is to get rid of this archaic event. It is not humane."

For their part, Patrol members said that any agreement that did not include the chasing of pigs was "not a compromise."

Point, counterpoint

Woodside resident Bill Gilbert told the Livestock Committee that farm animals are big and strong and have to be pushed around. "They are strong animals. You gotta pull a tail or dump 'em on the ground. People do this all the time," he said. "We can't cure everything in the world. Little pigs. How do we get into their heads in psychology? It just doesn't work."

Pig scrambles are better than video games and smoking marijuana, he said. "These are good clean values."

Attitudes are changing, said former Woodside resident Belle Stafford, noting concerns over humane treatment of food animals, Sea World's phasing out its whale acrobatic programs, and the closing of the Ringling Brothers circus. "It's because of public sentiment," she said. "The time has come for the town of Woodside to step up to the plate and get rid of this."

A Mounted Patrol captain said that American society's acceptance of boxing, martial arts and American football is an endorsement of violence. "Pig scrambles teach kids violence? Really? Who comes up with this stuff?" he asked. Western culture teaches children to say, "Thank you, sir" and "Thank you, ma'am," he said. "We believe that maintaining our Western culture and tradition is our duty."

Woodside resident Hillary Sharp, a former kindergarten teacher, asked the room to imagine a classroom of young children interacting with animals. They would be sitting quietly, respecting the animals, quietly taking turns and listening for guidance, she said.

A pig scramble, as a learning environment, "is the antithesis of what we'd expect in the classroom," she said. Encouraging kids to interact "in blatant disregard of (the animals') emotional state and (their) health and well being ... is objectionable," she said.

