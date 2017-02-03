News

Uploaded: Fri, Feb 3, 2017, 10:22 am

Police sergeant's career highlight: her K9 partner

by Kate Bradshaw / Almanac

In 1981, Sharon Kaufman, at age 20, was the oldest participant in the Menlo Park Police Department's "Explorer Program." The program lets youth go on police ride-alongs and learn about working in law enforcement.

Something must have clicked for her. By the following year, she was in the police academy. Within another year, she had been hired by the city as a reserve officer.

Between then and 34 years later when she retired from the police department at the end of 2016, Sgt. Kaufman worked at various times as a communications dispatcher, a traffic patrol officer, an administrator, and a detective.

There was a time, she said, when she was the only female officer in the department.

"Even in the early 1980s when it could have been very prevalent," she said, "I never experienced any gender bias. ... The only thing they were concerned about was whether you could handle yourself. Once you could do that, it wasn't an issue."

The highlight of her career, she said, was a roughly eight-year span when she worked with a K9 (dog) partner, a German shepherd named Falk.

Falk, she said, became her partner round-the-clock, fighting crime with his narcotics-sniffing superpowers by day and relaxing with her family by night.

She said having a K9 as her partner kept situations from escalating while she was on patrol and human backup hadn't yet arrived.

One time, she said, she found someone driving a stolen car and asked the driver to pull over.

She told the driver, "My partner is here," after which Falk gave a timely bark. Hearing the bark, the driver became compliant.

"I'm not sure it would have come out the same had (Falk) not been there," she said.

The department today deals less with violent crime and more with property crime and identity theft than when she began her career, she said.

"I'm grateful to the city of Menlo Park for the opportunity to spend 34 years there and all the education I was provided in service to the community," she said.

__

â€¢ Sign up for Express to get news updates on Atherton, Woodside, Portola Valley and Menlo Park. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Yum Cha Palace opens in Menlo Park
By Elena Kadvany | 5 comments | 6,556 views

When Is The Perfect Time To Ask For A College Recommendation Letter?
By John Raftrey and Lori McCormick | 0 comments | 680 views

View all local blogs
 