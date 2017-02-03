Police sergeant's career highlight: her K9 partner

In 1981, Sharon Kaufman, at age 20, was the oldest participant in the Menlo Park Police Department's "Explorer Program." The program lets youth go on police ride-alongs and learn about working in law enforcement.

Something must have clicked for her. By the following year, she was in the police academy. Within another year, she had been hired by the city as a reserve officer.

Between then and 34 years later when she retired from the police department at the end of 2016, Sgt. Kaufman worked at various times as a communications dispatcher, a traffic patrol officer, an administrator, and a detective.

There was a time, she said, when she was the only female officer in the department.

"Even in the early 1980s when it could have been very prevalent," she said, "I never experienced any gender bias. ... The only thing they were concerned about was whether you could handle yourself. Once you could do that, it wasn't an issue."

The highlight of her career, she said, was a roughly eight-year span when she worked with a K9 (dog) partner, a German shepherd named Falk.

Falk, she said, became her partner round-the-clock, fighting crime with his narcotics-sniffing superpowers by day and relaxing with her family by night.

She said having a K9 as her partner kept situations from escalating while she was on patrol and human backup hadn't yet arrived.

One time, she said, she found someone driving a stolen car and asked the driver to pull over.

She told the driver, "My partner is here," after which Falk gave a timely bark. Hearing the bark, the driver became compliant.

"I'm not sure it would have come out the same had (Falk) not been there," she said.

The department today deals less with violent crime and more with property crime and identity theft than when she began her career, she said.

"I'm grateful to the city of Menlo Park for the opportunity to spend 34 years there and all the education I was provided in service to the community," she said.

__

â€¢ Sign up for Express to get news updates on Atherton, Woodside, Portola Valley and Menlo Park. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.