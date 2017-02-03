Menlo Park: Race-biased assault of nanny reported on Santa Cruz Avenue

A Hispanic woman in her 60s employed as a nanny was pushing a 7-month-old baby in a stroller on Santa Cruz Avenue in Menlo Park earlier this week when she was assaulted by two teenage boys, according to police.

The attack occurred shortly after 11 a.m. on Jan. 30 near Amici's East Coast Pizzeria. The woman said she was approached by two blond teenagers on bikes, who appeared to be about 17 years old, who called her a "stupid Hispanic," grabbed the sunglasses from her head and threw them to the ground before fleeing.

That's according to a report received by the Menlo Park Police Department and the nanny's employer, Priya R. (who asked that her full last name not be used). The nanny, named Blanca, also asked that her full name not be published. She is a legal resident, her employer said.

Ms. R said that Blanca raced home with the baby after the incident occurred and called the police.

"I think she was very scared and shaken by the whole thing," Ms. R said.

Blanca reportedly told Ms. R and the police that there were witnesses to the event who did not react to what had happened to her. The police confirmed that they had not received any calls from witnesses of the incident.

"My nanny is part of my family, Ms. R said. "That two family members who are obviously vulnerable would be treated like this is horrifying to me."

She added: "And the corollary to this is that people saw a senior citizen and a tiny baby being attacked and did nothing. â€¦ They chose to do nothing. That's really, really heartbreaking."

Menlo Park Police Commander Dave Bertini told the Almanac that the assault was "the first incident we've had, ever, of this type specifically."

He said that if someone witnesses another person being harassed or assaulted, the witness should call 911 immediately.

If the police were to catch the boys, he said, they could be charged with unlawful touching, or battery, and possibly vandalism if the sunglasses were damaged, both considered misdemeanors.

Further charges could occur if the actions were considered hate-motivated. The police plan to review footage of business surveillance cameras along Santa Cruz Avenue in an attempt to gather more information, he said.