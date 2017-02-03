News

Uploaded: Fri, Feb 3, 2017, 8:32 am

Menlo Park: Race-biased assault of nanny reported on Santa Cruz Avenue

Two teen boys reportedly called nanny pushing stroller 'stupid Hispanic' and threw her glasses to the ground

by Kate Bradshaw / Almanac

A Hispanic woman in her 60s employed as a nanny was pushing a 7-month-old baby in a stroller on Santa Cruz Avenue in Menlo Park earlier this week when she was assaulted by two teenage boys, according to police.

The attack occurred shortly after 11 a.m. on Jan. 30 near Amici's East Coast Pizzeria. The woman said she was approached by two blond teenagers on bikes, who appeared to be about 17 years old, who called her a "stupid Hispanic," grabbed the sunglasses from her head and threw them to the ground before fleeing.

That's according to a report received by the Menlo Park Police Department and the nanny's employer, Priya R. (who asked that her full last name not be used). The nanny, named Blanca, also asked that her full name not be published. She is a legal resident, her employer said.

Ms. R said that Blanca raced home with the baby after the incident occurred and called the police.

"I think she was very scared and shaken by the whole thing," Ms. R said.

Blanca reportedly told Ms. R and the police that there were witnesses to the event who did not react to what had happened to her. The police confirmed that they had not received any calls from witnesses of the incident.

"My nanny is part of my family, Ms. R said. "That two family members who are obviously vulnerable would be treated like this is horrifying to me."

She added: "And the corollary to this is that people saw a senior citizen and a tiny baby being attacked and did nothing. â€¦ They chose to do nothing. That's really, really heartbreaking."

Menlo Park Police Commander Dave Bertini told the Almanac that the assault was "the first incident we've had, ever, of this type specifically."

He said that if someone witnesses another person being harassed or assaulted, the witness should call 911 immediately.

If the police were to catch the boys, he said, they could be charged with unlawful touching, or battery, and possibly vandalism if the sunglasses were damaged, both considered misdemeanors.

Further charges could occur if the actions were considered hate-motivated. The police plan to review footage of business surveillance cameras along Santa Cruz Avenue in an attempt to gather more information, he said.

Comments

Posted by whatever
a resident of Menlo Park: Central Menlo Park
2 hours ago

A very sad commentary on our nation when the media feels it is necessary to state the victim is a legal resident. Resident or not she should never be subject to such an attack. And that no one came to her aid, inexcusable.

Posted by Rainy SB
a resident of Menlo Park: Downtown
1 hour ago

The attackers are busy looking up the word "collollary". Doesn't appear in their timelines.

Find these teens before they graduate to bigger things. Must be video from nearby to judge what really happened.

Posted by resident
a resident of Menlo Park: Downtown
1 hour ago

I wonder if these "two blond teenagers" (sic) are going on a white supremacy rampage because in response to the Bowling Green massacre that is being covered up by all news outlets besides FOX NEWS?

Posted by educated resident
a resident of Menlo Park: Downtown
1 hour ago

I hope you're joking. There was never a massacre in Bowling Green. A couple guys got arrested for trying to send money to terrorists.

Web Link

Posted by 20-year MP resident
a resident of Menlo Park: Linfield Oaks
45 minutes ago

resident - I too hope you are joking, but alternate facts seem all too common even in Menlo Park.

This is horrifying, but sadly, not surprising to me. As a member of a minority ethnic community, I have frequently experienced more veiled versions this behavior here. Recently, at a restaurant we were the only table with minorities. The waitress was rude and all but shooed us out the moment we took our last bite. There were plenty of free tables and others were casually lingering and some had long since finished their meal.

These "blond teenagers" clearly learned their attitudes from their parents and the adults around them.

