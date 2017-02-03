Atherton: Is voter OK needed for public spending on civic center?

The Atherton City Council was about to discuss the details of a ballot measure that would allow the town to spend more public money to construct a new civic center when the town's attorney said he'd just discovered they probably do not need to hold the election.

City Attorney Bill Conners told the council at its Feb. 1 meeting that a 2016 ruling by the California Supreme Court makes it appear that 2012's Measure L, which said the town must pay for new civic center with mostly private funds, isn't binding.

"Let me see if I can greatly confuse everybody," Mr. Conners said. "It is my opinion that Measure L is not binding, never was binding and cannot be binding," he said.

He suggested that the town may want to hold an advisory election nonetheless, but that the council would be able to override the results.

The court ruling, he said, says measures put on the ballot by a legislative body must either be in the form of an ordinance, or law, to be binding, or be nonbinding advisory measures. Mr. Conner said he had, until reading the recent court ruling, considered Measure L to be a binding advisory measure.

"We mistakenly believed it to be binding, but it didn't matter," he said, because the town had treated it as if it were binding.

Council member Rick DeGolia said the new opinion doesn't really change anything. "From our side as the council, I think it's irrelevant," he said. "I think we need to go out to our residents in exactly the same frame of mind that Measure L was crafted in."

The council, he said, wants to find out if residents have the desire to use public funds to pay for the civic center.

"It's respectful of the voters," he said. The rest of the council concurred.

A subcommittee of Mr. DeGolia and council member Cary Wiest will work on the language of the ballot measure, which will be brought to the council on Feb. 15.

--

