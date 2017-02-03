News

Uploaded: Fri, Feb 3, 2017, 8:08 am

Atherton: Is voter OK needed for public spending on civic center?

Council favors ballot measure for spending change, but attorney says it may not be required

by Barbara Wood / Almanac

The Atherton City Council was about to discuss the details of a ballot measure that would allow the town to spend more public money to construct a new civic center when the town's attorney said he'd just discovered they probably do not need to hold the election.

City Attorney Bill Conners told the council at its Feb. 1 meeting that a 2016 ruling by the California Supreme Court makes it appear that 2012's Measure L, which said the town must pay for new civic center with mostly private funds, isn't binding.

"Let me see if I can greatly confuse everybody," Mr. Conners said. "It is my opinion that Measure L is not binding, never was binding and cannot be binding," he said.

He suggested that the town may want to hold an advisory election nonetheless, but that the council would be able to override the results.

The court ruling, he said, says measures put on the ballot by a legislative body must either be in the form of an ordinance, or law, to be binding, or be nonbinding advisory measures. Mr. Conner said he had, until reading the recent court ruling, considered Measure L to be a binding advisory measure.

"We mistakenly believed it to be binding, but it didn't matter," he said, because the town had treated it as if it were binding.

Council member Rick DeGolia said the new opinion doesn't really change anything. "From our side as the council, I think it's irrelevant," he said. "I think we need to go out to our residents in exactly the same frame of mind that Measure L was crafted in."

The council, he said, wants to find out if residents have the desire to use public funds to pay for the civic center.

"It's respectful of the voters," he said. The rest of the council concurred.

A subcommittee of Mr. DeGolia and council member Cary Wiest will work on the language of the ballot measure, which will be brought to the council on Feb. 15.

--

â€¢ Sign up for Express to get news updates on Atherton, Woodside, Portola Valley and Menlo Park. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Yum Cha Palace opens in Menlo Park
By Elena Kadvany | 5 comments | 6,556 views

When Is The Perfect Time To Ask For A College Recommendation Letter?
By John Raftrey and Lori McCormick | 0 comments | 680 views

View all local blogs
 