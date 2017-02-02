News

Uploaded: Thu, Feb 2, 2017, 8:17 am

Woodside couple honored at Mounted Patrol 75th anniversary event

By Kate Daly | Special to the Almanac

When Mounted Patrol of San Mateo County recently celebrated its 75th anniversary with a dinner dance for 200 guests at Menlo Circus Club in Atherton, one Woodside couple stood out.

On Jan. 14, Dean "Kip" Witter III was honored with the Jerry Williams Distinguished Service Award and Rebekah Witter was named Outstanding Horseperson and Citizen of the Year.

Both have won championships at the state and regional levels in competitive trail trials, and have participated in and promoted various equestrian events over the years.

They both enjoy riding in Woodside's May Day Parade. He usually wears his Mounted Patrol uniform and she and her horse sport red, white and blue.

Ms. Witter is a natural horsemanship trainer who has written books and articles about horses empowering people. She helped start WHOA! (Woodside-Area Horse Owners Association), a group that has backed Day of the Horse since 2005. The Mounted Patrol Foundation supports WHOA!

The Mounted Patrol was formed in 1942 as a defensive move to provide horseback patrol on the coast during World War II. For 66 years the organization has hosted the Fourth of July Junior Rodeo at its Woodside clubhouse arena.

The Woodside Pumpkin Patch in the fall is a more recent addition to activities along with member play days and riding clinics that take place at the Mounted Patrol Grounds on Kings Mountain Road in Woodside.

This year six new members were sworn in as well as a new captain, Victor Aenlle.

