Bonsai Japanese restaurant moves to Ladera

By Elena Kadvany

Five months after closing its doors on El Camino Real near Atherton, Bonsai Japanese Cuisine restaurant has reopened at the Ladera Country Shopper on Alpine Road.

Bonsai closed in August after more than 25 years of serving sushi at 3401 El Camino Real. The restaurant reopened in late January at the Ladera shopping center.

Bonsai took over Suite 240, formerly occupied by Rusty's Roadside BBQ.

Russell Deutsch, owner of Old Port Lobster Shack (which also has a location in the Ladera shopping center), opened Rusty's in November 2015. Deutsch was arrested last year on sales tax evasion charges, to which he pleaded not guilty.

• See more on Elena Kadvany's Peninsula Foodist blog.

__

• Sign up for Express to get news updates. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.