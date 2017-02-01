News

Uploaded: Wed, Feb 1, 2017, 8:41 am

Menlo Park: Police to get 'mindfulness' training in Oregon for $59,000

by Kate Bradshaw / Almanac

Twenty-nine Menlo Park Police Department personnel will go to Bend, Oregon, for a three-day "mindfulness" training program in April at a cost to the city of $59,000.

The Menlo Park City Council approved, without discussion, the expenditure on Jan. 24.

The Police Department plans for all of its staff to go through the 16- to 20-hour training program sometime in the next 18 to 24 months, which is expected to cost a total of $177,000 (including the $59,000). That cost would cover course fees and overtime pay. Future trainings may be held closer to Menlo Park, Police Chief Bob Jonsen said.

The program, called "Resilience Immersion Training," will be facilitated by Richard Goerling, a police lieutenant in Bend, Oregon. It teaches law enforcement officials routines and exercises like yoga and meditation that can help them stay calm or focused, Chief Jonsen said. He called it the "most re-energizing training I've been to in my entire career."

Comments

Posted by Big Hearted Lib
a resident of Menlo Park: The Willows
on Feb 1, 2017 at 11:36 am

I certainly hope they learn to be more sensitive and kind to lawbreakers. Because meanness creates crime.

Posted by Clunge
a resident of Menlo Park: The Willows
on Feb 1, 2017 at 12:12 pm

And then they all come back and test positive for THC.

Posted by Sir Topham Hatt
a resident of Menlo Park: University Heights
on Feb 1, 2017 at 12:30 pm

Remember, your taxes are too low. You need to pony up more for fire stations and libraries. None of your tax dollars are wasted on police boondoggles or pretend rail lines.

Yrs. truly,

Jerry Brown

Posted by Apple
a resident of Atherton: other
21 hours ago

Wouldn't it be cheaper to send the instructor to Menlo Park, rather than sending 29 officers to Oregon? What's the rush?

Moreover, if an emergency arises, those first responders will be in Oregon, not in the local area.

Posted by KateF
a resident of Menlo Park: South of Seminary/Vintage Oaks
15 hours ago

I wish Menlo Park would donate these apparently surplus funds to organizations that need it, like Ravenswood School District.

Posted by James
a resident of Menlo Park: Suburban Park/Lorelei Manor/Flood Park Triangle
15 hours ago

When is the next election when we can vote out of office the politicians responsible for giving the approval to wasting money on something like this ?

Posted by Peter Carpenter
a resident of Atherton: Lindenwood
14 hours ago
Peter Carpenter is a registered user.

The cost of just one lawsuit against the City would be far greater than the cost of this wise preventative program.

