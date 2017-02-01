News

Uploaded: Wed, Feb 1, 2017, 5:15 pm

Menlo Park: Another man sentenced in theft attempt at construction site

by Kate Bradshaw / Almanac

Faustino Carreramorales, one of three men arrested Dec. 7 on suspicion of attempting to steal tools from the construction site of a hotel at 100-190 Independence Drive in Menlo Park, was sentenced to three years of supervised probation after pleading no contest Jan. 24 to one count of felony burglary.

Mr. Carreramorales, 21, of San Francisco, was arrested Dec. 7 with Filimon Acosta Paredes, 26, of San Jose, and Rafael Perezmosqeda, 22, of San Jose, after a Menlo Park police officer noticed a hole in the gate surrounding the site, where a hotel, offices and parking structures are under construction by the Bohannon Development Corp.

Mr. Perezmosqueda earlier pleaded no contest to two felonies, commercial burglary and grand theft. He was placed on three years' supervised probation on condition that he serve 90 days in county jail.

Mr. Paredes pleaded not guilty to the charges and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing March 23.

Mr. Paredes had been employed as a worker at the hotel site but was fired before Thanksgiving, according to District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe. The three men knew each other, Mr. Wagstaffe said, but neither Mr. Carreramorales or Mr. Perezmosqueda had worked at the construction site.

--

â€¢ Sign up for Express to get news updates. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

What's Your Attachment Style and Why Does it Matter?
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 11,567 views

Yum Cha Palace opens in Menlo Park
By Elena Kadvany | 4 comments | 5,285 views

Council Priorities for 2017
By Steve Levy | 7 comments | 1,218 views

When Is The Perfect Time To Ask For A College Recommendation Letter?
By John Raftrey and Lori McCormick | 0 comments | 471 views

View all local blogs
 