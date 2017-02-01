Menlo Park: Another man sentenced in theft attempt at construction site

Faustino Carreramorales, one of three men arrested Dec. 7 on suspicion of attempting to steal tools from the construction site of a hotel at 100-190 Independence Drive in Menlo Park, was sentenced to three years of supervised probation after pleading no contest Jan. 24 to one count of felony burglary.

Mr. Carreramorales, 21, of San Francisco, was arrested Dec. 7 with Filimon Acosta Paredes, 26, of San Jose, and Rafael Perezmosqeda, 22, of San Jose, after a Menlo Park police officer noticed a hole in the gate surrounding the site, where a hotel, offices and parking structures are under construction by the Bohannon Development Corp.

Mr. Perezmosqueda earlier pleaded no contest to two felonies, commercial burglary and grand theft. He was placed on three years' supervised probation on condition that he serve 90 days in county jail.

Mr. Paredes pleaded not guilty to the charges and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing March 23.

Mr. Paredes had been employed as a worker at the hotel site but was fired before Thanksgiving, according to District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe. The three men knew each other, Mr. Wagstaffe said, but neither Mr. Carreramorales or Mr. Perezmosqueda had worked at the construction site.

