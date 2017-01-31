Woodside: Reactions to ethics investigation over board member's email

Related story: Board member: Ethics investigation unmerited.

By Dave Boyce | Almanac Staff Writer

An email by Woodside town volunteer Nancy Reyering, which led to a months-long ethics investigation that cost the town tens of thousands of dollars, adds up to a "very unfortunate incident," said Councilman Peter Mason, who is mentioned prominently in the email.

"I have a lot of respect for Nancy's advocacy on the subjects of conservation and open space," Mr. Mason told the Almanac. "I hope she is continuing to serve as a volunteer on the Open Space Committee."

In the email, Ms. Reyering commented to two other board members ahead of a review of a residential project for which Councilman Mason is the architect. Dave Burow, a former councilman and a regular critic of the review board's deliberations, filed a complaint about the email, alleging ethics violations.

An investigation by attorney Thomas Brown of Burke, Williams & Sorensen in Oakland led to a 41-page report in which he concludes that five of the nine charges against Ms. Reyering should be sustained, including that she attacked the motives of Mr. Mason, suggesting that he was seeking special consideration for his client; and that Ms. Reyering reached a conclusion about the project before hearing testimony.

The report says the next step is for the mayor to determine whether further investigation is warranted. According to the town's ethics code, when the investigation is completed, the report "shall be presented to the Town Council at a public meeting of the Council. The Town Council will accept testimony on the matter and determine whether a violation of the Code has occurred."

Ms. Reyering said she will resign her position on the board, and will also leave the Open Space Committee. Her terms on both panels expire on Feb. 1.

Asked to comment on the report, Mr. Burow said he thought it spoke for itself. "I accept the findings," he said. "My motive (in lodging the complaint) was only to protect the residents of Woodside who are going through the planning process."

The review board's mission is a complicated one. The panel is charged with evaluating residential construction projects for their consistency with standards meant to protect Woodside's "natural beauty" and "rural character," a term that is open to interpretation.

Architect Thalia Lubin serves with Ms. Reyering on the board. Asked about the investigation, she said: "I think it's a waste of a dedicated and hard-working volunteer, and I think it's a waste of taxpayer dollars, and I wish it had been resolved more peacefully.

"Whatever anyone says about Nancy, she is hard-working and dedicated and she really cares about the town. (I'm) going to miss her on the board," Ms. Lubin said.

Current Mayor Tom Livermore and Councilwoman Deborah Gordon, who was mayor when the investigation began, said they had no comment on the report.

Former councilman Ron Romines lamented the impact on people in town, including Mr. Mason and Ms. Reyering. The thousands of dollars spent on the investigation would have been better spent trying to improve the review board's processes, he said.

The investigation may discourage people from volunteering for the town, he said, adding: "For me, that's the worst part of this."

