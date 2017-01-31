School board supports all students, regardless of immigration status, national origin

The San Mateo County Board of Education on Jan. 18 unanimously adopted a resolution expressing support for all students and families in San Mateo County, regardless of immigration status or national origin.

The resolution says that the county Board of Education and its Office of Education "are committed to fostering an environment in which all students are able to learn and excel, whatever their national origin, ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation, ability, gender, or socio-economic status."

"Locals school districts have a constitutional mandate to educate all students residing within their jurisdictional boundaries, whatever the students' immigration status," the resolution says.

County Superintendent Anne Campbell said she and the county board "hope this resolution sends a strong message to families that county leaders and administrators are ready to take all legally permissible actions to protect the rights of our students."

The resolution says that after the recent national election many of the county's families "have expressed fear and concern, owing to the immigration status."

Board President Joe Ross said: "We are proud to live in a county of immigrants, in a state of immigrants, in a nation of immigrants."

The resolution says information will not be collected about students' or families' immigration status when students enroll in the education office's programs, and that the education office will "take all legally appropriate steps to resist" any federal attempts to develop a registry based on national origin or religion.

"There is no place for discriminatory lists or registries in our schools. Our job is to make sure each student in San Mateo County, regardless of status, is afforded a great education and a safe environment to learn," President Ross said.

A total of 12 school district boards in San Mateo County have already adopted similar resolutions, including the Sequoia Union High School District and and San Mateo County Community College District, and others have plans to consider them.

None of the elementary school districts in the Almanac's circulation area have yet adopted the resolution, according to the county education office.

