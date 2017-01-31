Menlo Park police calls: Reports of seven burglaries, 21 thefts

This information is based on reports from the Menlo Park Police Department. Under the law, people charged with offenses are considered innocent unless convicted. Police received the reports on the dates shown.

MENLO PARK

Residential burglaries:

â€¢ A burglar used a second-story window to enter a house on Sharon Park Drive to steal a desktop computer, several kitchen knives, porcelain figures and an autographed Pittsburgh Steelers helmet. Estimated loss: $11,900. Jan. 18.

â€¢ Someone entered a house in the 1800 block of Santa Cruz Avenue through an unlocked front door and stole two bicycles and a camera. Estimated loss: $8,299. Jan. 19.

â€¢ A thief entered a house on O'Keefe Street through an unlocked back door and stole three cameras, two laptop computers, earrings, a video game console, a backpack, a wallet and $40 in cash. Estimated loss: $5,838. Jan. 13.

â€¢ Someone rummaged through an unlocked garage on O'Connor Street and stole a golf bag, golf clubs, a TV and tools. Estimated loss: $4,000. Jan. 17.

â€¢ A resident of Gilbert Avenue returned home to find two people kicking at the house's back door. They fled upon the resident's arrival. Police searched the area but were unable to find them. Jan. 21.

â€¢ Someone stole a bicycle from an unlocked garage on Laurel Avenue. Estimated loss: $250. Jan. 24.

Commercial burglary: A burglar pried open a window at the Blue Garden Cafe at the Allied Arts Guide on Arbor Road and stole cheese, meat and beer from the locked kitchen and wine-storage area. Estimated loss: more than $1,400.

Auto burglaries:

â€¢ A thief broke into a vehicle parked in the 300 block of Bay Road by smashing a front side window. Stolen were a tablet computer, a portable speaker, pens and pencils. Estimated loss: $2,300. Jan. 21.

â€¢ Someone opened a locked vehicle parked on Noel Drive and stole a camera, camera lens and the vehicle's registration card. It's not clear how the thief entered the vehicle. Estimated loss: $2,101. Jan. 12.

â€¢ Someone ransacked a vehicle parked on Sharon Road and stole two pairs of sunglasses, a driver's license, a parking pass and the vehicle's owners manual. Estimated loss: $540. Jan. 9.

â€¢ After breaking a window on a vehicle parked in the 800 block of El Camino Real, someone stole a personal bag containing sunglasses, ear-bud headphones, credits cards, a pocket utility device and a house key. Estimated loss: $322.

â€¢ A burglar entered an unlocked garage on Waverley Street, smashed the front passenger side window of the vehicle, and stole a GPS device and a garage door opener. Estimated loss: $270. Jan. 10.

Brandishing incidents:

â€¢ A man engaged in a verbal argument with a homeless man in the vicinity of Sand Hill Road and El Camino Real allegedly took a knife from his pocket, according to a passing motorist. Upon arrival, police found only the homeless man who had a box-cutter among his possessions and who agreed to have it taken and destroyed. Jan. 11.

â€¢ Police arrested a resident of Madera Avenue and booked him into the county jail on suspicion of brandishing charges in connection with an alleged threat to a family member and involving a knife. Jan. 15.

Thefts:

â€¢ Someone stole a bicycle from the underground garage of an apartment complex in the first block of Willow Road. Estimated loss: $3,000. Jan. 25.

â€¢ A thief stole a locked bicycle from in front of Safeway supermarket at 525 El Camino Real. Estimated loss: $1,200. Jan. 8.

â€¢ A thief broke a window of a classroom at La Entrada School on Sharon Road and stole a laptop computer that had been locked to a docking port on a desk. Estimated loss: $900. Jan. 10.

â€¢ Someone stole a cellphone from an unlocked vehicle parked on Oak Grove Avenue. The victim told police that he could not recall whether he left the phone inside or outside the vehicle. Estimated loss: $745. Jan. 23.

â€¢ A thief stole a bicycle from the front porch of a home on Cornell Road. Estimated loss: $700. Jan. 9.

â€¢ Someone stole a bike locked to a tree in the 200 block of El Camino Real. Estimated loss: $600. Jan. 26.

â€¢ A thief stole a coat, a camera and a registration card from a vehicle parked on Roble Avenue. There was no sign of forced entry. Estimated loss: $551. Jan. 12.

â€¢ A woman left her cellphone in the floral department at Safeway supermarket at 525 El Camino Real. When she returned to retrieve it, the phone was gone. Estimated loss: $500. Jan. 18.

â€¢ A thief stole a bike parked and locked near the dumpster area of an apartment complex on Sharon Road. Estimated loss: $450. Jan. 26.

â€¢ A woman who had left her purse on the back of her chair at Cafe Borrone reported the theft of her wallet from her purse. The contents of her wallet included $200 in cash. Estimated loss: $409. Jan. 12.

â€¢ A thief stole an unlocked bicycle from the balcony of an apartment on Sharon Park Drive. Estimated loss: $400. Jan. 26.

â€¢ A man reported the theft of his wallet, audio recorder, keys and $100 in cash from his unattended backpack that had been left at his desk in Facebook headquarters at Hacker Way. Estimated loss: $330.

â€¢ Thieves stole bicycles from apartment complexes on Sharon Road, Coleman Avenue and Glenwood Avenue. Estimated losses: $450, $400 and $300. Jan. 26 and 18.

â€¢ Someone entered an unlocked vehicle parked on O'Keefe Street and stole binoculars and vehicle registration paperwork. Estimated loss: $100. Jan. 26.

â€¢ Police are looking for a man last seen in a black Mustang convertible and suspected of stealing four bottles of champagne from Draeger's Market. Police described him as black, bald and heavyset, in his 40s or 50s, between 5 feet 6 inches and 5 feet 10 inches tall, and wearing a dark blue jacket and dark pants. Jan. 21.

â€¢ Police cited a San Jose woman on suspicion of theft and trespassing after she allegedly opened a bottle of wine at the Safeway supermarket and drank from it while inside the store. She became belligerent and left the store after being asked to pay for the wine, employees said. When police encountered her, she admitted to drinking the wine, adding that she had only a "single dollar" to pay for it, police said. Jan. 22.

â€¢ When employees at CVS pharmacy at 700 El Camino Real confronted a woman suspected of shoplifting cosmetics, the woman reportedly fled to the back seat of a four-door vehicle that then left the parking lot in the direction of El Camino Real. No estimate on losses. Jan. 21.

â€¢ Someone stole a package containing a sweater from the porch of a home on Susan Gale Court. Estimated loss: $73. Jan. 19.

â€¢ Police arrested a San Jose woman on suspicion of theft after she allegedly loaded a shopping cart with merchandise valued at $624 and left the store without paying for any of it, ignoring orders to stop. Police caught up with her and found the cart and merchandise next to her vehicle. She was booked into county jail. The merchandise was returned to the store. Jan. 13.

â€¢ A man picked up three blankets in the Bow Wow Meow pet store on Santa Cruz Avenue and walked out with the blankets without having paid for them. An employee followed him and demanded the return of the blankets. The man handed them over and kept walking. Jan. 17.

â€¢ A woman reported that she accidentally left her cellphone is a taxi cab, and that the driver told her he would return her phone, something he has not done. The woman has been unable to reach the driver. Jan. 13.

Defraud innkeeper: A man staying at the Rosewood Sand Hill hotel ordered $640 in spa services and paid using a credit card that returned an error message when the hotel tried to complete the charge. Jan. 6.

--

