Menlo Park: Short-term rentals for secondary units still OK

People who rent out their secondary housing units for fewer than 30 days will be able to continue to do so, until the council decides to establish clearer policies about Airbnb and other short-term housing rental programs.

The council voted to not approve a policy that would prohibit people from renting out secondary housing units for fewer than 30 days.

The council agreed to postpone a discussion about such a change to a later date when the city can develop a more comprehensive policy about short-term rentals.

The city has received complaints about large numbers of people, noise late at night and overnight parking violations resulting from short-term rentals at secondary units, according to City Attorney Bill McClure.

Under a new state law, a secondary unit cannot be required to have its own parking if located within a half-mile of public transit or near a car-share program.

