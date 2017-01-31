News

Uploaded: Tue, Jan 31, 2017, 11:43 am

Menlo Park: Short-term rentals for secondary units still OK

by Kate Bradshaw / Almanac

People who rent out their secondary housing units for fewer than 30 days will be able to continue to do so, until the council decides to establish clearer policies about Airbnb and other short-term housing rental programs.

The council voted to not approve a policy that would prohibit people from renting out secondary housing units for fewer than 30 days.

The council agreed to postpone a discussion about such a change to a later date when the city can develop a more comprehensive policy about short-term rentals.

The city has received complaints about large numbers of people, noise late at night and overnight parking violations resulting from short-term rentals at secondary units, according to City Attorney Bill McClure.

Under a new state law, a secondary unit cannot be required to have its own parking if located within a half-mile of public transit or near a car-share program.

Comments

Posted by MPer
a resident of Menlo Park: Central Menlo Park
on Jan 31, 2017 at 1:45 pm

not sure what is so complicated for the council. either you let residents operate hotels or you don't. I vote that we don't as I don't want that in my hood. If we do for some reason allow it, then those homeowners should be taxed at the same rate as our hotels.

Posted by really?
a resident of Menlo Park: other
on Jan 31, 2017 at 5:17 pm

If a homeowner wants to rent one of their bedrooms out to a stranger, then what business is it of yours? If you get paid once and a while from working from home, should you be catagorized as a business?

Methinks the $400 a night hotels think they're being undercut so they stir up resentment in the community towards private individuals making some modest extra income so they can pay their outrageous property tax.

