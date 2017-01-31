Menlo Park: In Trump era, city weighs options, including sanctuary-city status

Four days after the inauguration of President Donald Trump, Menlo Park's City Council voted unanimously Jan. 24 for a resolution denouncing bigotry, and agreed to look into whether Menlo Park should become a "sanctuary city."

The resolution committed the city to "proactively work to ensure the rights and privileges of everyone in Menlo Park, regardless of religion, ancestry, country of birth, immigration status, disability, gender, sexual orientation, or gender identity."

Mr. Trump, who campaigned on banning Muslim immigrants and pledged to crack down on illegal immigration, has since signed an executive order to bar, at least temporarily, immigration and travel from seven majority-Muslim countries.

In addition to a sanctuary city ordinance, the council agreed to examine within the next 90 days whether it should adopt an ordinance prohibiting city staff from creating a registry or database based on a person's religious beliefs or race.

Also, the council will consider a resolution to join a network of cities that call themselves "Welcoming Cities" because of what they do to welcome immigrants.

The council asked that all three options be placed on a council agenda within 90 days.

Denouncing bigotry

The anti-bigotry resolution the council adopted was modeled after one Palo Alto adopted Dec. 12. It commits the city to being "a diverse, supportive, inclusive and protective community."

The resolution was amended to add sexism to a list of behaviors the city opposes.

The resolution states that the city:

● Rejects "bigotry in all its forms, including but not limited to Islamophobia, anti-Semitism, racism, nativism, misogyny, sexism, and homophobia."

● Does not tolerate discrimination, hate crimes, harassment, or assault.

● Opposes any attempts to undermine the safety, security, and rights of community members.

● Will proactively work to ensure the rights and privileges of everyone in Menlo Park, regardless of religion, ancestry, country of birth, immigration status, disability, gender, sexual orientation, or gender identity.

● Will promote equal protection of constitutional and human rights, leading by example through equitable treatment of all by city officials and departments.

"That's a good first step for us to take as a city," said Mayor Kirsten Keith.

'Sanctuary city'

The council heard a number of pleas and arguments from local residents to make Menlo Park a "sanctuary city."

Council members decided to wait and see what the Trump administration does about illegal immigration and discuss it further within 90 days.

Legal definitions vary, but typically, sanctuary cities provide some form of protection to undocumented residents and can prohibit city employees, including police, from cooperating with federal immigration officials.

An ordinance modeled after one in San Francisco has been drafted by Jen Mazzon, who is with a Menlo Park grassroots organization, "Radical Resilience," which advocates sanctuary-city status for Menlo Park.

Council members didn't vote on the matter, but did discuss potential courses of action.

Councilmen Rich Cline and Ray Mueller urged the city staff to gather more data about the citywide impacts of a sanctuary city ordinance. "I think we owe it to our community to put in the time to learn what it is to be a sanctuary city (and) what the impacts are," Mr. Cline said.

Religious registry

The council expressed general support for an ordinance that Mr. Mueller drafted to prohibit city staff, including law enforcement officials, from aiding in the creation of a registry or database that's based on a person's religious beliefs or race.

Mayor Kirsten Keith pointed out that the draft ordinance would apply to U.S. citizens only, and wanted to expand it to include "lawful permanent residents," the phrase typically used to describe someone who has legal authorization to live or work in the U.S. (those with "green cards").

Mr. Mueller and Ms. Keith, who both hold law degrees, agreed City Attorney Bill McClure should look at the legal ramifications of such a change in the proposed ordinance.

'Welcoming City'

The council asked staff to learn more about what it would take to become a "Welcoming City." It would probably require joining a network of other cities and nonprofits called " Welcoming America," which provides a toolkit for participating cities to enable them to be more immigrant-friendly and help immigrants become connected to their new communities.

San Francisco and San Jose are part of this network, and Redwood City is reportedly considering it, said Leigh Prince, assistant city attorney.

