Rents, housing prices rise, but rate of increase slows

It's a bad news/good news scenario -- San Mateo County rents are continuing to rise, but at a much slower rate than in recent years, according to statistics from the county's housing department.

The county figures show a similar patterns for sales prices of homes and condominiums.

Rental rates

Figures released on Jan. 24 by the county's Department of Housing show that in the three months ending Sept. 30, the average market rent, the amount paid by new tenants, for a one-bedroom unit in San Mateo County was $2,622 a month.

While that is up about 39 percent in four years, it is only 1.8 percent more than the same period a year ago.

The reported average market rent for a two-bedroom unit in San Mateo County was $2,980, up about 4 percent over a year ago, and not quite 38 percent more than four years ago.

The county Department of Housing says it bases its data on surveys conducted by the company RealFacts, which says it surveys thousands of apartment complexes four times a year to produce the numbers.

Home sales

The county's figures show sales prices of homes and condominiums in the county were up about 2 percent in the past year.

The median price, with half the sales higher and half lower, of a single-family home countywide was $1.3 million, up from just under $1.27 million a year ago, a 2.4 percent increase.

The average price (total sales prices divided by number of homes sold) was $1.65 million, a 1.8 percent increase.

Four years ago, for the period ending Sept. 30, 2012, the median price for a single-family home was $781,500, which means that price has increased about 40 percent since then.

Condominiums countywide had a median price of $750,000, up 3.2 percent from a year ago. The average price of a condominium in the county was $801,865, up 2.2 percent from the average of $784,494 a year ago.

The median price for a condominium four years ago was $438,000, which means that price has increased about 41 percent since then.

17 years ago

An earlier Almanac story reported that the county's statistics going back to 2000 show residential market rents in the county dropped sharply after the dot-com bust in the early 2000s and didn't recover to 2000 levels until about 2012.

Back in 2000, the county's report for the quarter ending Dec. 31, 2000, showed an average rent of $1,715 for a one-bedroom rental and $1,900 for a two-bedroom rental.

The county median home sale price in 2000 was $625,000 and the median sales price for condominiums was $381,500.

__

â€¢ Sign up for Express to get news updates. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.