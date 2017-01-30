News

Uploaded: Mon, Jan 30, 2017, 11:42 am

Atherton civic center: Tying up loose ends

by Barbara Wood / Almanac

With the final approval of a design for a new Atherton civic center scheduled for Feb. 15, the City Council meets with the Civic Center Advisory Committee on Wednesday, Feb. 1, to look at the history of the project and discuss funding options.

The meeting, which will start at 4 p.m. in the town's council chambers, 94 Ashfield Road, will also include a discussion of a possible measure for the June 6 ballot to reverse a 2012 vote that limited public money that could go toward the civic center.

The town already has most of the money needed to pay for the civic center's construction, but the 2012 ballot measure, approved by a large majority of voters, prohibits spending general fund and other public money on the town complex.

A staff report suggests possible wording for the ballot measure: "Should the Town of Atherton be allowed to use available general funds to fund the remaining funding need of the new Town Center? Other funding sources include private donations, grants, and building fees; but the Town would not use any of the Townâ€™s parcel tax or mandatory reserves."

The town is hoping to put the project out for bid this summer and award a contract in the fall. If that schedule is followed, the project would be completed in 2019.

--

Sign up for Express to get news updates on Atherton, Woodside, Portola Valley and Menlo Park. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Comments

4 people like this
Posted by Tricia Young
a resident of Atherton: West Atherton
on Jan 30, 2017 at 9:51 pm

I am looking forward to enjoying our new town center as soon as possible and have no compunction about using public funds if indeed it will help finish the project. They have done an amazing job.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by Hmmm
a resident of Atherton: West Atherton
on Jan 30, 2017 at 10:56 pm

I guess this is an example of some cognitive dissonance. There is no such thing as using public funds without the Atherton taxpayer footing the bill. But, when asked for several years now to voluntarily do so (via donations), the effort failed? Why would an equivalent ballot measure have different results? It likely will, but amounts to how the questions are being phrased as in essence, it's really the same question.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Email:


Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

What's Your Attachment Style and Why Does it Matter?
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 11,569 views

Yum Cha Palace opens in Menlo Park
By Elena Kadvany | 4 comments | 5,285 views

Council Priorities for 2017
By Steve Levy | 7 comments | 1,218 views

When Is The Perfect Time To Ask For A College Recommendation Letter?
By John Raftrey and Lori McCormick | 0 comments | 471 views

View all local blogs
 