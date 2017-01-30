Atherton civic center: Tying up loose ends

With the final approval of a design for a new Atherton civic center scheduled for Feb. 15, the City Council meets with the Civic Center Advisory Committee on Wednesday, Feb. 1, to look at the history of the project and discuss funding options.

The meeting, which will start at 4 p.m. in the town's council chambers, 94 Ashfield Road, will also include a discussion of a possible measure for the June 6 ballot to reverse a 2012 vote that limited public money that could go toward the civic center.

The town already has most of the money needed to pay for the civic center's construction, but the 2012 ballot measure, approved by a large majority of voters, prohibits spending general fund and other public money on the town complex.

A staff report suggests possible wording for the ballot measure: "Should the Town of Atherton be allowed to use available general funds to fund the remaining funding need of the new Town Center? Other funding sources include private donations, grants, and building fees; but the Town would not use any of the Townâ€™s parcel tax or mandatory reserves."

The town is hoping to put the project out for bid this summer and award a contract in the fall. If that schedule is followed, the project would be completed in 2019.

