Uploaded: Mon, Jan 30, 2017, 10:32 am

As it rains, state considers continuing drought rules

by Barbara Wood / Almanac

It may be difficult to think about conserving water as the rain continues to pound down, causing mudslides and flooding in some areas, but the California State Water Resources Control Board is considering keeping water use restrictions in place because, despite the rain, the drought may not be over.

The state water board must decide whether to extend or modify the current regulations on water use before they expire at the end of February.

The water board's staff has recommended extending the current regulations, which require water companies to develop their own conservation plans and goals based on their supplies, and to report usage monthly.

Water uses that are considered wasteful, such as using sprinklers within 48 hours of rain or having water features that don't recycle water, are currently prohibited.

See an earlier Almanac story on the current regulations.

In a statement, the water board says water supply conditions, based on precipitation plus reservoir and snow pack storage, are better than they have been for the last several years. "However, we are only halfway through the traditionally wet period of the year. History shows that rains can stop suddenly and not return," the board says.

Restricted uses of water currently in effect are:

â€¢Applying water to outdoor landscapes that causes runoff onto adjacent property, non-irrigated areas, private and public walkways, roadways, parking lots, or structures

â€¢Using a hose to wash motor vehicles unless the hose is fitted with a shut-off nozzle or device that causes it to cease dispensing water immediately when not in use

â€¢Applying water to driveways and sidewalks

â€¢Using water in a fountain or other decorative water feature, except where the water is part of a recirculating system

â€¢Applying water to outdoor landscapes during and within 48 hours after measurable rainfall

â€¢Using potable water to irrigate outside of new construction without drip or microspray systems

â€¢Using potable water on street medians

â€¢Filling or refilling ornamental lakes or ponds except to sustain existing aquatic life

â€¢Customers must fix leaks within their control within five business days of notification

â€¢Hotel/motel operators must provide option to not have towels or linens laundered daily during a guestâ€™s stay, and must provide clear notice of this option in easy-to-understand language

â€¢Restaurants and other eating and drinking establishments may only serve drinking water upon request.

Comments

Posted by Keep Taxing
a resident of Atherton: other
on Jan 30, 2017 at 1:03 pm

Another hidden tax that won't go away.

Posted by Joseph E. Davis
a resident of Woodside: Emerald Hills
on Jan 30, 2017 at 2:16 pm

Regardless of whether it rains or not, bureaucrats and other know-it-alls are interested in micromanaging how we use water.

Posted by Water User
a resident of Menlo Park: University Heights
on Jan 30, 2017 at 3:07 pm

More bureaucratic government stuff. We have all learned to water ration now get all the new apartment buildings to stop using all our water and maybe they could stop building. Most of us own and value our properties. We pay our taxes. Im tired of carrying buckets of water.

Posted by new libertarian home
a resident of Atherton: other
on Jan 30, 2017 at 4:04 pm

Libertarians Unite!

All this Big Guv'mint stuff that makes our society civilized is awful!

We need to move to the rule-free, gub'mint free, libertarian paradise Web Link

Freedum!

Posted by Menlo Voter.
a resident of Menlo Park: other
on Jan 30, 2017 at 7:10 pm
Menlo Voter. is a registered user.

new libertarian:

care to address why most of the water in this state goes to agriculture yet the 10% that goes to residential use is the target for reduction? When farms start using water efficiently is when government should come to the tiny 10% of users and ask them to reduce their use.

Posted by Steve Taffee
a resident of Menlo Park: The Willows
on Jan 31, 2017 at 10:21 am

I, for one, agree with the California State Water Resources Control Board that Californians should continue to conserve water. While the reservoirs may be refilled in our part of the state, the condition of our interconnected aquifers is troubling. Let's bank some of our water and see where the trend lines go before making any changes to water policy.

Steve Taffee

Posted by MP Resident
a resident of Menlo Park: Downtown
on Jan 31, 2017 at 11:58 am

Ah, I see we have the same old whining about new construction! Let's put the old saw that waster is a good reason to stop construction of apartments to bed.

Apartments use far less water per person than single family homes, because they include small amounts of shared green space rather than dedicated yards.

Of the water used in California, 5% is residential, 5% is commercial, 90% is agricultural. The agricultural use is mind-bogglingly wasteful (apparently nobody in the central valley has heard of drip irrigation), and the majority of that 5% residential use goes to lawns, not interior use. Apartments are truly a drop in the bucket, doubly so if they're built with water-efficient landscaping.

