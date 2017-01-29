Yum Cha Palace restaurant opens in Menlo Park

New life has finally been breathed into the long-vacant space at 1039 El Camino Real in Menlo Park, the former home of Su Hong's sit-down restaurant, with Yum Cha Palace opening its doors Sunday, Jan. 29.

Jason Kwan, who also owns Jason's Cafe and the to-go Su Hong location in Menlo Park, is behind the new dim sum restaurant. An employee confirmed its opening on Sunday.

When Kwan bought Su Hong's popular takeout location on Menlo Avenue in 2015, he also took over the larger El Camino Real restaurant space. Su Hong closed there in 2012 for renovations and never reopened.

