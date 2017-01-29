News

Uploaded: Sun, Jan 29, 2017, 3:43 pm

Yum Cha Palace restaurant opens in Menlo Park

New life has finally been breathed into the long-vacant space at 1039 El Camino Real in Menlo Park, the former home of Su Hong's sit-down restaurant, with Yum Cha Palace opening its doors Sunday, Jan. 29.

Jason Kwan, who also owns Jason's Cafe and the to-go Su Hong location in Menlo Park, is behind the new dim sum restaurant. An employee confirmed its opening on Sunday.

When Kwan bought Su Hong's popular takeout location on Menlo Avenue in 2015, he also took over the larger El Camino Real restaurant space. Su Hong closed there in 2012 for renovations and never reopened.

See Elena Kadvany's Peninsula Foodist blog for more.

Posted by Disappointed
a resident of Menlo Park: Downtown
on Jan 30, 2017 at 12:29 pm

I hope the food is better at Yum Cha Palace than at Chef Kwan's To-Go. The quality at Chef Kwan's To-Go deteriorated rapidly after the take over. Very disappointing. My understanding is that there was a significant turn over in staff. I don't order there any more.

Posted by Disappointed Too
a resident of Menlo Park: Stanford Hills
on Jan 30, 2017 at 1:24 pm

We used to order from Su Hong's on a regular basis. At least 2-3 times a month, but since the take over, we too have noticed a change and we don't eat there anymore. It's too bad as we really miss the old Su Hong and their food.

Posted by Here when Su Hong first opened
a resident of Menlo Park: other
on Jan 30, 2017 at 2:10 pm

Loved Su Hong the original restaurant when the to go orders were fulfilled in the back of the sit down restaurant. Loved it when Su Hong To Go was officially established. The last two year - three years of operations were quite disappointing. When Chef Kwan's opened I waited several months before trying it. At the request of other family members I finally did and I was very happy I did. The food is as good as the original Su Hung's and the service was great. Looking forward to trying Yum Cha Palace.

Posted by 30+ Years A Customer
a resident of Atherton: West Atherton
on Jan 30, 2017 at 3:38 pm

Our family celebrated birthdays, visitors or just a weekend treat at Su Hong over three decades. We have hung in there with the changes at Kwan's take out. We will give Yum Cha the benefit of the doubt as to quality. But we will beat feet instantly if the new regime fails. Many wonderful alternatives on the Penninsula, just not as convenient...

Posted by resident
a resident of Menlo Park: Downtown
on Jan 30, 2017 at 6:46 pm

Does the dim sum restaurant have roving carts of fresh dim sum, or do you order off the menu?

