Menlo Park: Tree intended to shade courtyard topples in rain

A heritage oak tree that was to be the centerpiece of a new public courtyard has toppled, apparently due to natural causes related to recent storms.

The tree, located at the site of an office development being built at 1020 Alma St. in downtown Menlo Park, crashed to the ground either Jan. 22 or 23, according to City Arborist Christian Bonner, who evaluated the tree on Jan. 24. It would have provided shade for a publicly accessible courtyard and cafe area.

The three-story, 25,000-square-foot office building being constructed there is planned as headquarters for the family office and philanthropic operations of Eric and Wendy Schmidt of Atherton. Mr. Schmidt, a former CEO of Google, is executive chairman of Alphabet Inc., Google's parent company.

Why tree fell

Mr. Bonner said that several of the tree's structural roots appeared broken, and that the soil surrounding it had been saturated with rainwater from recent storms.

When asked whether the nearby excavation of a two-story underground garage may have affected the tree's roots, Mr. Bonner said that seemed unlikely.

The oak is one of several large-canopy trees that have fallen in Menlo Park in recent weeks due to storms, he said.

Prior to the development at the site being approved, he said, another arborist working on the project had rated the tree's health as "fair" and suspected that the tree had root disease.

"From what I understand, it was really just nature that took its course there," said Assistant City Manager Chip Taylor.

The developer had undertaken a number of actions to preserve the tree, Mr. Bonner said, including adding mulch to improve soil conditions and fencing off the tree around its "drip line," or the circumference around a tree's canopy.

Trees can get stressed from disturbances in smaller roots outside of the drip line area, as theoretically could have happened with the nearby excavations, but those changes typically take at least a year to manifest, he said. That is not something he believes happened in this case.

If you think about it, he said, storms put a lot of pressure on trees. Rain weighs about eight pounds a gallon, and when hundreds of gallons are being dumped over a canopy's entire surface area, it adds up to a lot of extra weight very quickly.

Add strong wind gusts and weakened tree health due to drought or root disease, and it's no wonder that trees fall over most often during storms, he said.

Anna Henderson, a Menlo Park resident and passerby who recently saw the downed tree, said in an email, "With so many stately oaks succumbing to sudden oak death and other problems â€“ itâ€™s a shame to see a (healthy) one on its side."

The tree was valued at more than $25,000, according to an industry standard formula for calculating the values of trees, said Mr. Taylor. The developer will be expected to replace the tree at a similar value.

