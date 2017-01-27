Lights that the rain did not extinguish

Rain fell in torrents at times in downtown Menlo Park on Jan. 20, the day of President Donald Trump's inauguration. But getting wet did not daunt the 20 or so people who gathered in Fremont Park at the corner of University Drive and Santa Cruz Avenue at 6 p.m. carrying candles that largely remained alight, and battery-powered portable lights.

The evening to celebrate kindness began with a group prayer, led by the Rev. Matthew R. Dutton-Gillett of Trinity Church in Menlo Park, expressing opposition to behaviors of "intimidation, bullying, bigotry and exclusion," and pledging to "honor and protect each unique individual."

After a singalong of "We Shall Overcome," the group walked a couple of blocks through the business district and returned to the park for coffee and conversation.

Victoria, a Menlo Park resident, said she has friends who voted for Mr. Trump, including one who told her that "'for years, I felt like I couldn't say what I really thought ... so now you know what it's like.' She was pretty snarky about it, actually," Victoria added. "She was in a minority and not feeling like her views could be heard."

Suzanne Butler of Menlo Park said she came to the candlelight event because she "wanted to do something," then added, "I'm going to start crying. The whole election's been so upsetting to me."

"Anything we can do to make people aware that compassion is needed now," said her husband, Eric Butler. "Accepting everybody is a good thing."

Mr. Butler said he watched the inauguration, whereas Ms. Butler said she did not. "I'm waiting to watch Alec Baldwin," she said. "That's the only way I can stomach watching him."

Molly Titley of Menlo Park said she wants to be more active in politics and civics and that she came "for just a moment of peaceful reflection about the next four years and about setting an intention to do more." With the new administration, "I'd like to be sure that my voice is heard. ... I appreciate the community coming together for this moment. It was a sweet night."

Jennifer Fisher of Menlo Park said she came for a "kind of solidarity with people (who) feel the same way that we do about the direction this country is taking now. It's kind of scary."

Patricia McBrayer of Menlo Park said that "it's less about politics and more about people standing up for what's right, standing up for peace and justice. (It's a sentiment) that comes from the heart. It comes from who we should all be as people."

Asked if a religious outlook was essential, one of the vigil's participants said it was not. "I want my 17-year-old son to have these traits of compassion and empathy, and even just have basic manners. You know, to treat everybody with dignity. It's such a critical life lesson," she said.

"We can't be quiet," Ms. Fisher said. "We have to be strong in our beliefs, and we need to encourage by example, and we need to teach our children. I have teenagers at home and they'll be voting in four years, and they need to vote with their heart."

This story incorrectly attributed the quote concerning the 17-year-old son of one of the participants interviewed.

--

