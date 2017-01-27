News

Uploaded: Fri, Jan 27, 2017, 8:32 am

Lights that the rain did not extinguish

by Dave Boyce / Almanac

Rain fell in torrents at times in downtown Menlo Park on Jan. 20, the day of President Donald Trump's inauguration. But getting wet did not daunt the 20 or so people who gathered in Fremont Park at the corner of University Drive and Santa Cruz Avenue at 6 p.m. carrying candles that largely remained alight, and battery-powered portable lights.

The evening to celebrate kindness began with a group prayer, led by the Rev. Matthew R. Dutton-Gillett of Trinity Church in Menlo Park, expressing opposition to behaviors of "intimidation, bullying, bigotry and exclusion," and pledging to "honor and protect each unique individual."

After a singalong of "We Shall Overcome," the group walked a couple of blocks through the business district and returned to the park for coffee and conversation.

Victoria, a Menlo Park resident, said she has friends who voted for Mr. Trump, including one who told her that "'for years, I felt like I couldn't say what I really thought ... so now you know what it's like.' She was pretty snarky about it, actually," Victoria added. "She was in a minority and not feeling like her views could be heard."

Suzanne Butler of Menlo Park said she came to the candlelight event because she "wanted to do something," then added, "I'm going to start crying. The whole election's been so upsetting to me."

"Anything we can do to make people aware that compassion is needed now," said her husband, Eric Butler. "Accepting everybody is a good thing."

Mr. Butler said he watched the inauguration, whereas Ms. Butler said she did not. "I'm waiting to watch Alec Baldwin," she said. "That's the only way I can stomach watching him."

Molly Titley of Menlo Park said she wants to be more active in politics and civics and that she came "for just a moment of peaceful reflection about the next four years and about setting an intention to do more." With the new administration, "I'd like to be sure that my voice is heard. ... I appreciate the community coming together for this moment. It was a sweet night."

Jennifer Fisher of Menlo Park said she came for a "kind of solidarity with people (who) feel the same way that we do about the direction this country is taking now. It's kind of scary."

Patricia McBrayer of Menlo Park said that "it's less about politics and more about people standing up for what's right, standing up for peace and justice. (It's a sentiment) that comes from the heart. It comes from who we should all be as people."

Asked if a religious outlook was essential, one of the vigil's participants said it was not. "I want my 17-year-old son to have these traits of compassion and empathy, and even just have basic manners. You know, to treat everybody with dignity. It's such a critical life lesson," she said.

"We can't be quiet," Ms. Fisher said. "We have to be strong in our beliefs, and we need to encourage by example, and we need to teach our children. I have teenagers at home and they'll be voting in four years, and they need to vote with their heart."

This story incorrectly attributed the quote concerning the 17-year-old son of one of the participants interviewed.

--

Comments

Posted by Gay Winterringer
a resident of another community
on Jan 27, 2017 at 7:04 pm

I lived in Menlo Park, CA! I loved Menlo Park but needed to be closer to my Parents. I loved where I lived with great friends, neighbors, Internal Medical Doctor Sherna Madan, MD who assisted my Husband and myself to have 1 child who was born with no side effects! I am so gracious! Thank you! Dr. Maden, David Hansen!

Posted by US Constitution
a resident of Menlo Park: South of Seminary/Vintage Oaks
on Jan 29, 2017 at 8:56 am

...no religious Test shall ever be required ....

Yeah, no need for Article 6 of the US Constitution, or any of the rest... after all, Free Speech and Freedom of the Press are highly overrated.

As long as Trump hotels in foreign lands are protected! Web Link

Posted by fb
a resident of Menlo Park: other
on Jan 29, 2017 at 11:47 am

Facebook executives like Mark Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandberg have criticized Trump's executive order barring Muslims from traveling to the USA, even if they have valid US visa or green cards. Is this criticism from a Menlo Park company going to bring Trump's wrath on our city?

Posted by US Constitution
a resident of Menlo Park: South of Seminary/Vintage Oaks
on Jan 29, 2017 at 12:57 pm

&gt;&gt;&gt;Is this criticism from a Menlo Park company going to bring Trump's wrath on our city?

Bring it.

Posted by US Constitution
a resident of Menlo Park: South of Seminary/Vintage Oaks
on Jan 30, 2017 at 11:02 am

Google isn't in our fair city, yet they "bring it". In this time of Trimp's anti-American actions and bigotry, the Google doodle honors Fred Korematsu.

Look it up.

Verrrrrrrrrrrrrry appropriate to Trump. First they came for the....

Fred Korematsu. An American hero. From Oakland. How about them apples?

Bring it, you egotistical, narcissistic liar.

Posted by Mother's Cookies
a resident of Atherton: other
23 hours ago

Trumps numbers keep declining. Might make 2018 interesting.

Posted by Ted Salz
a resident of Menlo Park: Sharon Heights
21 hours ago

Korematsu.

Very appropriate. Dark time for 2/3rds of America. Lowest favorables ever for a 2 week presidency.

Posted by Yessir
a resident of Atherton: other
16 hours ago

Record protests. Awesome.

