How locals are responding to Trump presidency

Local public officials and residents are pledging to get involved to organize and act, locally and in concert with communities, in response to the presidency of Donald Trump.

Maryann Derwin, a councilwoman in Portola Valley, flew to Washington, D.C., to participate in the women's march on Jan. 21.

"To stand literally shoulder to shoulder with pink-hatted women, men and children from every corner of the country demonstrating our constitutional right of free speech was cathartic, awe-inspiring and joyful," Ms. Derwin said in an email after returning home.

"And make no mistake about it, this is just the beginning, not an isolated exercise," she said. "We will keep our collective feet on the gas pedal all the way to the midterms and 2020."

One result: A local chapter in a nationwide initiative to re-envision the use of government as a tool to strengthen the economy and the nation, Portola Valley Indivisible, came together on Jan. 18 and already claims 77 members, according to an email about the chapter provided to the Almanac.

Ms. Derwin also attended a Jan. 18 fundraiser in San Carlos for four regional nonprofits that protect the interests of immigrants, the environment and low-income families and encourage women to run for office.

Also there was Portola Valley Councilwoman Ann Wengert, who said she joined the 275 other attendees "to make a statement about what we are going to do going forward, which is to be a lot more active in local and regional government."

"The democracy is threatened," Ms. Wengert said. "All of us are looking for various ways to engage in gatherings like this as a first step."

Menlo Park Mayor Kirsten Keith was there, too. She said she came "to show that we care about progressive values and that we're not going away. Sometimes it takes a shock to bring people back together."

While Ms. Derwin was marching in Washington on Jan. 21, some 2,000 people gathered for a rally in Courthouse Square in Redwood City to respond to the Trump presidency. Woodside resident and artist Joan Baez led a singalong of "We Shall Not Be Moved" in English and Spanish.

A key speaker was Rep. Anna Eshoo, D-Menlo Park, who also spoke at the San Carlos fundraiser before flying back East to attend the inauguration.

At the fundraiser in San Carlos, Ms. Eshoo said her presence at the inauguration was meant as an example of citizenship a state of being she called "the highest office in the land," quoting from Barack Obama's farewell speech. "The American people are good," she added. "There's more good than bad."

At the Redwood City rally, Ms. Eshoo welcomed everyone to "the day after" the inauguration and the beginning of a communal effort. "We have to guard against the weakening of our values, because they make us who we are," she said, noting in particular the values of truth, love, integrity and compassion.

"Remember, we have to keep doing this," she added, looking out at the crowd. "We strengthen each other. How proud I am, how proud I am, to represent a community of conscience."

The Almanac asked John Boyle, a Republican and former Menlo Park mayor, to comment.

"(To) the degree people become more engaged in community politics locally, and statewide and at a national level, I think, on bottom line, that's good," he said. "And I think that's one of the things that Trump spoke about (in his inaugural address) as well, about having people taking control of their politics more and not just turning it over to an establishment, so to speak."

"Obviously, he represents a lot more than that," Mr. Boyle said, with a restrained chuckle, "and a lot of potential change that is causing that level of uncertainty. It always causes some anxiousness and discomfort for people. Change is always a little scary. I think that's a lot of what we're seeing."

The rally

Rallies and marches the world over on Jan. 21 drew hundreds of thousands of women (and men) to register their protest of Donald Trump's presidency, many thousands of them wearing pink knitted hats made with corners on top the "ears" of a pussycat.

In comments before she sang, Ms. Baez said: "This is not my president. This is an illegitimate presidency," perhaps alluding to an inauguration boycott sparked by a Jan. 14 comment by civil-rights-movement veteran Rep. John Lewis, D-Georgia, who denied the legitimacy of Mr. Trump's presidency.

In Redwood City, a police officer made an educated guess of about 2,000 people, many carrying handmade signs.

"Resisting Trump will make us relearn the civics lessons we have forgotten," said one sign. "Keep your small hands off Mother Earth," said another. "Make America think again," said a third.

"That's key, to think," Jill McCreadie, a retired elementary school teacher from Redwood City, told an Almanac reporter. "We've gotten too complacent."

"I've been disgusted since (Donald) Trump led as a candidate," said Stephani Katz of Pleasanton. "And I'm appalled that he actually won."

"I was glad the world didn't end the day after the election," said Yami Forman-Schwartz, a high school sophomore from Los Altos and a citizen of Israel.

"We're very concerned that (Trump) will not bring peace to the Middle East," said Yami's mother Tamara Forman. "We're concerned he'll bring more violence."

"Men of quality do not fear equality," said a sign. A toddler upheld the message: "I have better manners than the president." Another, also held by a kid, read: "If I called somebody a loser, I'd be sent to timeout."

More than one sign used the word "nasty," echoing Mr. Trump's use of that word to describe Hillary Clinton during the campaign. "And you thought I was a nasty woman before?," said one sign, followed by: "Buckle up, Buttercup."

