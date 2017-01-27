News

Uploaded: Fri, Jan 27, 2017, 8:23 am

How locals are responding to Trump presidency

by Dave Boyce / Almanac

Local public officials and residents are pledging to get involved to organize and act, locally and in concert with communities, in response to the presidency of Donald Trump.

Maryann Derwin, a councilwoman in Portola Valley, flew to Washington, D.C., to participate in the women's march on Jan. 21.

"To stand literally shoulder to shoulder with pink-hatted women, men and children from every corner of the country demonstrating our constitutional right of free speech was cathartic, awe-inspiring and joyful," Ms. Derwin said in an email after returning home.

"And make no mistake about it, this is just the beginning, not an isolated exercise," she said. "We will keep our collective feet on the gas pedal all the way to the midterms and 2020."

One result: A local chapter in a nationwide initiative to re-envision the use of government as a tool to strengthen the economy and the nation, Portola Valley Indivisible, came together on Jan. 18 and already claims 77 members, according to an email about the chapter provided to the Almanac.

Ms. Derwin also attended a Jan. 18 fundraiser in San Carlos for four regional nonprofits that protect the interests of immigrants, the environment and low-income families and encourage women to run for office.

Also there was Portola Valley Councilwoman Ann Wengert, who said she joined the 275 other attendees "to make a statement about what we are going to do going forward, which is to be a lot more active in local and regional government."

"The democracy is threatened," Ms. Wengert said. "All of us are looking for various ways to engage in gatherings like this as a first step."

Menlo Park Mayor Kirsten Keith was there, too. She said she came "to show that we care about progressive values and that we're not going away. Sometimes it takes a shock to bring people back together."

While Ms. Derwin was marching in Washington on Jan. 21, some 2,000 people gathered for a rally in Courthouse Square in Redwood City to respond to the Trump presidency. Woodside resident and artist Joan Baez led a singalong of "We Shall Not Be Moved" in English and Spanish.

A key speaker was Rep. Anna Eshoo, D-Menlo Park, who also spoke at the San Carlos fundraiser before flying back East to attend the inauguration.

At the fundraiser in San Carlos, Ms. Eshoo said her presence at the inauguration was meant as an example of citizenship a state of being she called "the highest office in the land," quoting from Barack Obama's farewell speech. "The American people are good," she added. "There's more good than bad."

At the Redwood City rally, Ms. Eshoo welcomed everyone to "the day after" the inauguration and the beginning of a communal effort. "We have to guard against the weakening of our values, because they make us who we are," she said, noting in particular the values of truth, love, integrity and compassion.

"Remember, we have to keep doing this," she added, looking out at the crowd. "We strengthen each other. How proud I am, how proud I am, to represent a community of conscience."

The Almanac asked John Boyle, a Republican and former Menlo Park mayor, to comment.

"(To) the degree people become more engaged in community politics locally, and statewide and at a national level, I think, on bottom line, that's good," he said. "And I think that's one of the things that Trump spoke about (in his inaugural address) as well, about having people taking control of their politics more and not just turning it over to an establishment, so to speak."

"Obviously, he represents a lot more than that," Mr. Boyle said, with a restrained chuckle, "and a lot of potential change that is causing that level of uncertainty. It always causes some anxiousness and discomfort for people. Change is always a little scary. I think that's a lot of what we're seeing."

The rally

Rallies and marches the world over on Jan. 21 drew hundreds of thousands of women (and men) to register their protest of Donald Trump's presidency, many thousands of them wearing pink knitted hats made with corners on top the "ears" of a pussycat.

In comments before she sang, Ms. Baez said: "This is not my president. This is an illegitimate presidency," perhaps alluding to an inauguration boycott sparked by a Jan. 14 comment by civil-rights-movement veteran Rep. John Lewis, D-Georgia, who denied the legitimacy of Mr. Trump's presidency.

In Redwood City, a police officer made an educated guess of about 2,000 people, many carrying handmade signs.

"Resisting Trump will make us relearn the civics lessons we have forgotten," said one sign. "Keep your small hands off Mother Earth," said another. "Make America think again," said a third.

"That's key, to think," Jill McCreadie, a retired elementary school teacher from Redwood City, told an Almanac reporter. "We've gotten too complacent."

"I've been disgusted since (Donald) Trump led as a candidate," said Stephani Katz of Pleasanton. "And I'm appalled that he actually won."

"I was glad the world didn't end the day after the election," said Yami Forman-Schwartz, a high school sophomore from Los Altos and a citizen of Israel.

"We're very concerned that (Trump) will not bring peace to the Middle East," said Yami's mother Tamara Forman. "We're concerned he'll bring more violence."

"Men of quality do not fear equality," said a sign. A toddler upheld the message: "I have better manners than the president." Another, also held by a kid, read: "If I called somebody a loser, I'd be sent to timeout."

More than one sign used the word "nasty," echoing Mr. Trump's use of that word to describe Hillary Clinton during the campaign. "And you thought I was a nasty woman before?," said one sign, followed by: "Buckle up, Buttercup."

--

Comments

297 people like this
Posted by Wooden soldier
a resident of Atherton: West Atherton
on Jan 27, 2017 at 10:49 am

March away with out a purpose or specific message. As long as it makes one feel little like they are taking action. Meanwhile, while the marchers are feeding on the low hanging fruit of crowd size and illegal voters, the agenda is being carried out as promised and with historic speed.

Week 1 = end to bad trade deal, teeth gone from Obamacare, wall resumes from where left off in 2006 when Barak and Hillary supported it, jobs are coming back in droves, a great pipeline project is underway, no more US dollars for abortions in other country's and on and on and on.

You are all very good folks I'm sure, who want what's best for your family and friends. But wake up and smell the delicious coffee that's brewing here and be a part of our change not just in politics but in efficiency and common sense.

Where we marching this weekend, it's kind of fun to watch (sorry).

Email Town Square Moderator      


57 people like this
Posted by Real Soldier, not wooden or chickenhawks
a resident of Menlo Park: other
on Jan 27, 2017 at 11:19 am

Week 1 =

end to bad trade deal - really? TPP was DOA anyway. Until Paul Ryan puts it through under a new name next year. In the meantime, China gains more trade influence in the Pacific. China gains influence, while Trump shares his flatulence.

teeth gone from Obamacare - no. Not yet. Soon enough, you will lose the benefits to the ACA: no lifetime caps, no annual caps, 26 year olds covered, no pre-exisiting conditions, etc..

wall resumes from where left off in 2006 when Barak and Hillary supported it - and instead of fixing our roads and bridges, your tax dollars will go to Trump's wall that does no good in stopping Central American migration. Enjoying the new crop of potholes on 101? Thank Trump! You are paying billions for a wall, not pothole repair.

jobs are coming back in droves - Carrier moved 800 jobs to Mexico. What koolaid are you drinking? Prove it - show the numbers of new jobs created by Trump.

a great pipeline project is underway - Where? Here? Web Link Or here? Web Link

no more US dollars for abortions in other country's - what changed? That's been the law. See: 'Hyde'.

and on and on and on - There we find agreement. Trump prattles on and on, signs a lot of Executive Orders, a practice you disdained under Obama and called it Socialism, un-constitutional, etc.. btw: Trumps rash of rash executive orders were crafted by his political team and most will not hold up to legal review.

Hypocrite.


from MarketWatch:

"Right now, (Obama) leaves behind virtually full employment — and, more important, an economy without obvious bubbles to cause the next recession. (Think technology stocks for Bill Clinton or commercial real estate for Ronald Reagan). President-elect Donald Trump will claim credit as the expansion ripens further, because the economy has slack still to absorb and because recent growth is built on Obama’s stable fiscal foundation, which will pay dividends. Yes, Trump plans undoing that fiscal stability. It’s Trump: Making sense is optional.

Unemployment is 4.7%, less than half its 2009 U.S. peak — or the 9.8% the eurozone has now. The stock market tripled, beginning the March 2009 day a Wall Street Journal op-ed shrieked “Obama’s Radicalism Is Killing the Dow.” That happened before the post-2016-election popgun of a rally Trump wants credit for, including the 21 trading days the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA, -0.09% has spent trying to get from 19,750 to 20,000. The federal deficit has shrunk by two-thirds. Even housing prices, measured by this index, are 30% higher.

If the S&P 500 is at 7,000 when Trump leaves, unemployment is at 2.3% and the federal deficit is $150 billion or less, he’ll have delivered better economic improvements in percentage terms than Obama. And he’ll have to cut the percentage of under-65 adults without health insurance below 5%, while repealing Obamacare."


Laudable goals for Trump. Let's see what he can do to reach them in an attempt to be Obama's equal. We can only hope that Trump can achieve a portion of Obama's success.

Email Town Square Moderator      


17 people like this
Posted by Real Soldier, not wooden or chickenhawks
a resident of Menlo Park: other
on Jan 27, 2017 at 11:24 am

wooden soldier: how apt to your name, giving yourself 30 "likes" in the span of half an hour.

Bravo - keep clicking!

Email Town Square Moderator      


17 people like this
Posted by Menlo lady
a resident of Menlo Park: Sharon Heights
on Jan 27, 2017 at 12:51 pm

This is a healthy exchange.

We all want America to be improved. The way to get there is Igniting a spark.

Don't we all want affordable health care? Obama was aiming for that and the Republican NO coalition would not support the teeth it would take to make the ACA successful. For example, it was supposed to be for everyone and to encourage that, the cost of the penalty was supposed to be high so that people would spend that money on the plan instead of opting out. Well, the Republicans made the penalty a smack on the hand. Thus, the large insured pool never happened. Now the cost is rising. Not a big surprise.
Also it should be remembered that the ACA works for some. It is not all bad.

I say Man-up Republicans and improve the ACA. Make healthcare affordable for all.

Let's keep the conversations fact based and I think we can accomplish something.

Email Town Square Moderator      


10 people like this
Posted by Tricia Young
a resident of Atherton: West Atherton
on Jan 27, 2017 at 1:38 pm

To Real Soldier:
One cannot self/click on LIKES. Impossible.....
61 authentic "likes" so far for Wooden Soldier if one cares or counts.

Email Town Square Moderator      


3 people like this
Posted by Real Soldier, not wooden or chickenhawks
a resident of Menlo Park: other
on Jan 27, 2017 at 1:39 pm

Menlo Lady - a valid challenge.

One point not to overlook... "the Republican NO coalition" was saying no to a REPUBLICAN plan - Romneycare, created by the arch-conservative Heritage Foundation to keep for-profit insurers immensely profitable.

The reason they don't have a Republican replacement plan is that Obamacare IS the Republican plan.

The liberal plan is Medicare for all.

Also - "should be remembered that the ACA works for some" No - not some, it works for ALL - all that are concerned about lifetime caps, annual caps, 26 year olds covered, pre-exisiting conditions, etc.. Those parts of the ACA are nearly universally loved. Okay, not universal, more like 80% loved.

Email Town Square Moderator      


26 people like this
Posted by Real Soldier, not wooden or chickenhawks
a resident of Menlo Park: other
on Jan 27, 2017 at 1:44 pm

"One cannot self/click on LIKES. Impossible..... "

Actually, no. It's easy. There are at least a couple ways around it, and if I can figure that out given my general level of tech ineptitude....... ;-) This comment system, for all it's value, is archaic.

Email Town Square Moderator      


14 people like this
Posted by Wooden soldier
a resident of Atherton: West Atherton
on Jan 27, 2017 at 2:02 pm

Trisha, thank you.

Dems I guess here's the point. If you think Trump has lost a single voter since he took office, you are wrong. The people who voted for him are rewarded with him keeping his word, doing what he said he would. Former Dems like autoworker and steel industry will come aboard. I guess you'll let us have the evil white male vote too.

So lets fast forward 4 years. What is your platform going to be? Have you considered how you will defeat this guy? Will your promises aimed to defeat him include bringing back free abortions to Africa? Maybe moving factories to other countries? How about reducing jail population by commuting sentences? Or loosening restrictions to allow less vetting of immigrants from the Middle East? Money back to Palestine?

I think none of these will get you past a second term of Trump. Instead of all the crying over spilled milk, you better get busy designing a way with a new group of leaders on what you have to propose that beats the things that will be in place making this country safer, more prosperous and fiscally sound or you may have seen the end of the days of Obama's left sided insanity.

Or better yet, just keep complaining about the facts as this country moves onward and upward the next 4 years and hope that the vote count will change from electorate to popular.

We'll be watching for the new dem reemergence. Perhaps Madonna, Goloria or Malik will get you the votes you need or whatever

Email Town Square Moderator      


10 people like this
Posted by Stan
a resident of Portola Valley: Los Trancos Woods/Vista Verde
on Jan 27, 2017 at 2:32 pm

The belief that we have full employment is another one of those myths like "The checks in the mail" and other assorted analogies. A more telling and alarming measure is the percentage of the working age population that is working - its at an all time low of about 62% and foretasted to fall even further. And among those that do count as employed many are in less than full time employment.
As for the ACA how high would the penalty need to be to make it economically beneficial for the healthy young people to opt in so as to underwrite the insurance pool and keep the cost down for those not so fortunate? Three to four hundred a month? That works out to $3600 to $4800 a year. Not politically feasible even for democrats to support.
Unfortunately more than 1/3 rd of the individual insurance exchange areas have only one provider - - ie no competition. And in even those that do have competition the costs are rising by ~20% this year. How many of those who are currently covered either by the exchanges or bearing the full cost themselves are going to need to drop out? Bottom line is that the concept may be good but the implementation is simply not working and without some major overhaul seems to be headed for a hard crash.
The first thing that people need to do is acknowledge that the current version of ACA isn't going to work and then get behind changes that will create a truly functional health insurance landscape that works for everyone.

Email Town Square Moderator      


9 people like this
Posted by Dan Aurora
a resident of Atherton: other
on Jan 27, 2017 at 2:45 pm

The new Dem re-emergence?

All they need is 100k votes spread over PA WI and MI.

They'll get that as soon as half a million in those states lose health coverage. Please continue to gloat, especially about the 3 million popular vote victory.



"rewarded with him keeping his word, doing what he said he would"

Now THAT is truly funny! Are you a Daily Show writer? Late Night? Fallon writer?

Trump? Keep promises? Hahaha... good one.

Here is a challange: name three political issues that Trump has not flip-flopped or lied about.

Take your time....

Email Town Square Moderator      


5 people like this
Posted by Wooden soldier
a resident of Atherton: West Atherton
on Jan 27, 2017 at 3:25 pm

Hello Dan,

Sure, 100k votes and you're over the top. And there's no way that the Don can lose to Hillary. I'm trying to help you Dan by getting you to look forwArd and get you a candidate that can do better than this. Quit denying the facts, those voters left, and are thrilled to death right now. They ain't coming back. Ever.

You need to find a good American who is in this for the people in thoughts and by action. Not just because it's a woman. Or not just because it has an alternative layout life style or is some other kind of first. Or a relative of a past demo god ( Michelle, Chelsea or some recycled Kennedy).

So whose it gonna be, Hillary had a 3 year head start on Trump. Don't wait too long now.

And PS like BHO said on 11/9 "elections have consequences" so you and your party need to get to work. Sober up

Email Town Square Moderator      


11 people like this
Posted by Mom
a resident of Woodside: Emerald Hills
on Jan 27, 2017 at 3:35 pm

Woody - where is your defense of those absurd claims in your first post? The one you liked a hundred times?

If Trump voters love Trump more now, why isn't he over 50% favorables?

You live in fantasy. Illegal voters? Soon you'll be back at blaming Soros. Turn off Fox

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by Wooden soldier
a resident of Atherton: West Atherton
on Jan 27, 2017 at 3:44 pm

Same pollers you used in the election?

Here's another one for you from today's paper:
Web Link

Email Town Square Moderator      


5 people like this
Posted by Wooden soldier
a resident of Atherton: West Atherton
on Jan 27, 2017 at 3:58 pm

And to real soldier. I didn't even know there was a like button on this thing. I promise I haven't liked myself. If there's a way to check it go ahead. I wouldn't do that if I could.

I like what trumps doing now) I guess I'll never be much liked here :).

Email Town Square Moderator      


6 people like this
Posted by Montiel P
a resident of Menlo Park: Allied Arts/Stanford Park
on Jan 27, 2017 at 4:04 pm

A local ONLINE poll????????

Just like your 300 likes? Man, your index finger must hurt!

Fringes on both sides lose sight of reality. Sad! Only man to reinvigorate the Dems will be Trump

Email Town Square Moderator      


5 people like this
Posted by Wooden soldier
a resident of Atherton: West Atherton
on Jan 27, 2017 at 4:09 pm

Nice defense Montiel. I did it. There's no way in this county it could be possible this could be happening.

Careful you head doesn't explode. Believe it. It's the truth.

Email Town Square Moderator      


3 people like this
Posted by Real Soldier, not wooden or chickenhawks
a resident of Menlo Park: other
on Jan 27, 2017 at 4:29 pm

231 likes. Almost as many Trump voters in Menlo. Keep clicking, faux soldier.

Email Town Square Moderator      


8 people like this
Posted by Wooden soldier
a resident of Atherton: West Atherton
on Jan 27, 2017 at 5:02 pm

Menlo lady,

"Why wouldn't the republicans support the teeth in Obamacare to make it work"?

This is a very important philosophy in the right, not give people freedom to make a choice. The left likes to "do what's best for the masses" like taxing sweet drinks or cigarettes because the masses arnt smart enough to make that choice on their own. Same with the ACA, no choice. This is a fundamental principle the dems would not let go of, so no votes from the right.

It's called freedom to live your life like you want to. Not removing that caveat was a fatal flaw in the program.

In 8 years, history shows well probably go back to democrat president. I want the dems to start grooming a good one. Trying to get dems to stop the name calling and crying and get busy strenghting their party with good people.

And I swear I'm not liking myself. I'm glad so many people like what I had to say. Except the haters (who are supposed to be full of love).

Email Town Square Moderator      


1 person likes this
Posted by Gorda
a resident of Atherton: West Atherton
on Jan 27, 2017 at 6:43 pm

200 Trump voters- hah.

Email Town Square Moderator      


13 people like this
Posted by Stan
a resident of Portola Valley: Los Trancos Woods/Vista Verde
on Jan 27, 2017 at 10:31 pm

Re. "I want the dems to start grooming a good one. Trying to get dems to stop the name calling and crying and get busy strenghting their party with good people." comment from Wooden Soldier.

I my opinion Trump didn't win because he was a great choice. He won because he was a better choice than the alternative. Both candidates are badly tainted goods. We got the cream of the crap so to speak. Hopefully future elections will bring forth competent, trustworthy, centrist minded people who have leadership skills and can address a balanced spectrum of the desires of the population of our country.
And please don't go off on the electoral college gambit. It may be the wisest piece of the constitution that our founding fathers created. De Tocqueville made some pretty good observations in his writings about Democracy in America and particularly about the tyranny of the majority. The majority can become a self sustaining entity when it controls all legislative, news and thought in a country or a part of a country. Effectively drowning out all other contributions. Just as California has really become a one party government much the same as China, Russia, and North Korea. Oh we can say we're a democracy here but you need to watch yourself if you express a conservative viewpoint in this state. Everybody from the Gov on down will attack with a vengeance - never even bothering to stop and listen or try to understand a contravening viewpoint.
If you go to and actually talk to a cross section of people from the vast center of our country you will find a good deal of very valid opinion that doesn't align with California-speak. They spoke in this election too. And they're not really deplorable folks.

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by Wooden. Soldier
a resident of Atherton: West Atherton
on Jan 28, 2017 at 12:12 am

Stan, very well said. Could not agree more.

Email Town Square Moderator      


4 people like this
Posted by Trumped
a resident of Menlo Park: other
on Jan 28, 2017 at 1:35 am
Trumped is a registered user.


What's funny is most liberals don't know when they are being played. Trump is a master at deflection and pivoting,
While stations like CNN, msnbc, etc, have spent the last 7 days counting how many people were at the inauguration. Or he throws out a bone like how many illegals voted, These are called red herrings,

Trump is setting policy, choosing and getting confirmed hard line cabinet picks, Negotiating deals with all the top CEO's in the country and the world, meeting with and negotiating deals with heads of states, Signing very strong anti-immigration executive orders, removing major parts of obama care, pledging a trillion dollars for the wall and military spending. choosing a supreme court judge, approving oil pipelines,
Canceling TPP, Re-writing NAFTA, Installing a hard liner as ambassador to the U.N., Tripling the boarder patrol officers, freezing immigration from 7 countries, establishing gag orders on some agencies, On the phone w/ Putin in his first 8 days in office, writing a dozen executive orders, Scaring Nato, and on and on...... Not bad for a beginners first week on the job, Most new Presidents couldn't have kept up with this schedule in months, years

I caught several shows on CNN today and they were still talking about how many people were at the inauguration and the woman's march, Keep marching, and speaking w/ the like's of Madonna, and Judd, Your base is falling apart much less bringing in more voters.

Dontcha get it.

How dumb can these guys be. They continue to take the bait,

I shouldn't tell you all this but I'm starting to feel sorry for you guys,

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by Wooden soldier
a resident of Atherton: West Atherton
on Jan 28, 2017 at 8:42 am

Trumped- my point exactly. I mean, who's going to be their next candidate...a celebrity, Pelosi, Harris, Newsome? They better get busy. I wouldn't waste their best choice on 2020, looks like their chance will be 2024.

I've been laughing about the smokescreens since day 1. Wouldn't be surprised if he even hid the MLK bust for 1/2 hour to get that rise from them...it was good for 3 days!

Email Town Square Moderator      


9 people like this
Posted by Real Soldier, not wooden or chickenhawks
a resident of Menlo Park: other
on Jan 28, 2017 at 10:29 am

only 279 'likes'... you slowed down, your finger DID get sore! Pace yourself! How Trump-esque! Low esteem/massive ego and you try to pump up crowd size, likes, etc.. Short fingers!

;-)


"Same with the ACA, no choice" The ACA is the republican Romney Care plan put forth by the conservative Heritage Foundation. Enough choice for Republicans. Where is the replacement plan with choice? That covers pre-existing conditions. Has no annual and lifetime caps.


"It's called freedom to live your life like you want to." Such as control over one's body? Live and marry the one you choose? No voter suppression? Hypocrite.


"And please don't go off on the electoral college gambit." Trump did in 2012 and called it the worst thing ever - threatened armed revolution. Want to see his deleted tweets?

Trump this Tuesday wanted to DUMP Electoral College - Wall Street Journal: the Journal reported that Trump raised adopting a nation-wide popular vote Web Link

Priceless.



"Just as California has really become a one party government much the same as China, Russia, and North Korea."

***let me fix that for you***

"Just as California has really become a one party government much the same as Kansas, Wyoming, South Carolina, etc.."

Note: California has 14 GOP congressmen. More than "Kansas, Wyoming, South Carolina, etc.." and MOST OTHER STATES. Name 5 out of 50 states that have more than 15 GOP congressmen. That "CA as 1 party dictatorship" right wing meme is so silly.



"They spoke in this election too." Yes they did. 65 million to 62 million. Thanks for bringing that up. It still kills Trump, doesn't it?



And the palaver goes on and on...

- "Negotiating deals with all the top CEO's" Name the top 3 "deals" he negotiated. It was a photo op.
- "meeting with and negotiating deals with heads of states" like our 2nd biggest trading partner Mexico? When did they meet again, exactly? How did that go?
- "removing major parts of obama care" What? List all the major parts removed.
- "pledging a trillion dollars for the wall and military spending" Mexico is paying, right? Fiscal conservatives!
- "On the phone w/ Putin in his first 8 days in office" Wrong! It was VIDEO conferencing. Apparently, a golden time for video.
- "Re-writing NAFTA" Can you link to the new deal?
- "freezing immigration from 7 countries" Just not the ones that have sent terrorist to America (they have Trump hotels, can't mess with business!)
- "writing a dozen executive orders" Yet mere months ago, you were screaming that Obama's EO's were unconstitutional.
- "Scaring Nato" How childish. And stupid. And dangerous. What an ally we are to our friends.


Most of your claims are silly, false, or relies on your trust that Trump is not lying to you, too.

Dan Aurora asked: name three political issues that Trump has not flip-flopped or lied about.

Can' do it, can you?


Face it: after all your false bravado and gloating, he scares you as much as he scares me.

Email Town Square Moderator      


6 people like this
Posted by woodside Warrior
a resident of Woodside: Mountain Home Road
on Jan 28, 2017 at 11:53 am

To Wooden Soldier, Stan and Trumped- I appreciate your thoughtful and intelligent comments. But why must the left always be so virulent in their responses to others' point of view? Some good examples are a number of comments from them in this exchange. Yes, sadly California is a one party state and just look at the result. The assumption is that we should all think alike and if you decline to join the lemming march off the cliff, well then you are simply categorized as a bigot, a racist, a xenophobe, homophobe, etc... whatever forwards the agenda. How dare you disagree with us when WE are the righteous ones? the liberal says. Indeed, I do decent. The difference between the left and conservatives is that conservatives would fight for your right to express your views as well as my right to express mine. Not so with leftists. They are the intolerant ones. Must they always resort to insults and belittling those who do not think as they do? You lost the election, leftists. Trump was elected daily and squarely by the people.Better to spend your time contemplating the reasons you lost. There are a number of them.

Email Town Square Moderator      


10 people like this
Posted by Hmmm
a resident of another community
on Jan 28, 2017 at 11:59 am

The amoral, despicable Trump is a disaster.

Email Town Square Moderator      


7 people like this
Posted by JBCHAM
a resident of Atherton: West Atherton
on Jan 28, 2017 at 12:07 pm

woodside Warrior,
Excellent comments from beginning to the end.
Thank you.

Email Town Square Moderator      


4 people like this
Posted by Real Soldier, not wooden or chickenhawks
a resident of Menlo Park: other
on Jan 28, 2017 at 12:07 pm

TrumpWorld Alternate Facts - an example: listing "facts" now equals "virulent", in their fact-less posts. Lots of opining, no facts in warriors post. So it must be the 'leftists' who are MEAN!!!!

"Yes, sadly California is a one party state and just look at the result."

Yes, the best economy in the country. Equality. Such a great place that all three of you choose to live here. Also diverse: more GOP congressmen than most states. Again, I ask you to list the ten states of our 50 great states with more GOP congressmen.

"Not so with leftists." Yet it was the so-called 'leftists' that were out in the street, millions marching for your constitutional rights last week. Where were you?

Email Town Square Moderator      


5 people like this
Posted by JBCHAM
a resident of Atherton: West Atherton
on Jan 28, 2017 at 1:07 pm

"real soldier"
Fortunately or unfortunately, California is for all intent and purposes a one party state. Every state elected state official in the state's government is a Democrat; Governor, Lt. Gov, Atty General, Superintendent of Public Education etc. Both Senators are also Democrats. As to the Congressional delegation: as you know, the number of Congress people are based on a state's population. California has 53 members of the House of Representatives of which 39 are Democrat(74%) and 14 (26%) are Republican. Part of this seemingly imbalance may be caused by the fact that we no longer have party primaries where each party puts forth candidates for their party's primary. We now have "Open Primaries" where the two candidates receiving the most votes in the primary face off against each other in the general election. This raises the possibility that members of the same party could run against each other for the same political position as we had in the California Senate race in 2016.
As to our economy. Our economy is not doing well for the middle and lower income families. In fact, income inequality has increased in our state and we are losing population to more "business friendly" and tax friendly states. The prime example there is Texas.

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by Real Soldier, not wooden or chickenhawks
a resident of Menlo Park: other
on Jan 28, 2017 at 1:24 pm

"we are losing population to more "business friendly" and tax friendly states."

Again, lots of questionable opinions. Ahhh, the Texas fallacy! Show me the millions, or even the hundreds of thousands that are fleeing our great state for Texas. And line those numbers up against the hundreds of thousands that seek a better life in The Golden State. Yes, we have problems. Have you looked at the disaster that is Kansas, lately?

As for the one party fallacy, your friend stated we are like a dictatorship "the same as China, Russia, and North Korea."

So I ask, how do you feel about such "dictatorships" as Kansas, Wyoming, South Carolina, etc..

Do they have "(26%)" Democratic Congressional representation ion Wyoming? Again, I ask you to list the 10 states of our 50 great states with more than 14 GOP congressmen.

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by JBCHAM
a resident of Atherton: West Atherton
on Jan 28, 2017 at 2:28 pm

Real soldier,
I suggest you might do a little research. Both the "Sacramento Bee" and the "San "Jose Mercury News" have done stories in the past year regarding California losing population to other states. If you would like me to send you those stories please provide me your email address and I will be happy to send them to you as I read them this morning. Otherwise you could simply "google" California losing population. A personal story: My son had to find another job as the company for which he worked moved his division to another state and, with two children, he felt it was a move he did not want to make.
BTW, if you don't mind me asking, what are you a real soldier for or are you saying you served in our Armed Forces? If you served, thank you for your service.

Email Town Square Moderator      


4 people like this
Posted by 17th
a resident of Menlo Park: Downtown
on Jan 28, 2017 at 3:06 pm

Anecdotal stories and no links. The Menlo 13%ers are really unhappy that facts and 80% of their neighbors are unhappy with Trump.

Here's anecdotal evidence = 101 traffic!

More folks moving in than out.

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by JBCHAM
a resident of Atherton: West Atherton
on Jan 28, 2017 at 6:48 pm

17th,
If you look at the articles in both the "Sacramento Bee" and the "San Jose Mercury News" you will see that both papers published numbers of both people moving to California and people moving out. Both articles show a net loss of population over the last ten years.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by 17th
a resident of Menlo Park: Downtown
on Jan 29, 2017 at 12:02 pm

The odd year that we have a net migration of maybe -50K is nothing to the monstrous CA economy.

Samples:

Sacramento Business Journal
Web Link
The California business exodus myth
Why do we love to think that the state is driving jobs and employers away?

Web Link
Oops: The Texas Miracle That Isn’t
Conservatives say the Lone Star state’s recent record of growth validates their economic agenda. That record crumbles upon inspection.

Web Link
More businesses entering California than leaving, report finds
“More businesses are coming than going, which is why we have this positive job growth number”

For fun: (due to the In-n-Out references)
Web Link
It’s no contest: California really is better than Texas

No more anecdotal tales.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by Poker Table
a resident of Atherton: other
on Jan 29, 2017 at 12:08 pm

The thread is about Trump.

Through fringe rightness are so freaked out, they deflect to fables about our state.

Email Town Square Moderator      


1 person likes this
Posted by resident
a resident of Menlo Park: other
on Jan 29, 2017 at 2:50 pm

Donald Trump says International Holocaust Remembrance Day (Friday, January 27) is not about Jewish people. New York Times report: Web Link

Email Town Square Moderator      


