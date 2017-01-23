Showcasing color

Menlo Park artist Mitchell Johnson's oil-on-canvas painting "Piaggio" is among the artwork on exhibit in "Spectral Hues" at the Palo Alto Art Center.
A reception is set for 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at the center, located at 1313 Newell Road in Palo Alto.
