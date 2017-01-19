A&E

Uploaded: Thu, Jan 19, 2017, 1:04 pm

SLAC talk: 'Galaxy Clusters and Life and Death of Universe'

Research scientist Eli Rykoff will give a talk on "Galaxy Clusters and the Life and Death of the Universe" at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, at the Kavli auditorium at the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, 2575 Sand Hill Road in Menlo Park.

This story contains 127 words.

If you are a paid subscriber, check to make sure you have logged in. Otherwise our system cannot recognize you as having full free access to our site.

If you are a paid print subscriber and haven't yet set up an online account, click here to get your online account activated.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Tava Kitchen shutters in Palo Alto
By Elena Kadvany | 16 comments | 13,003 views

Wasband
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 772 views

View all local blogs
 