SLAC talk: 'Galaxy Clusters and Life and Death of Universe'

Research scientist Eli Rykoff will give a talk on "Galaxy Clusters and the Life and Death of the Universe" at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, at the Kavli auditorium at the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, 2575 Sand Hill Road in Menlo Park.
At SLAC, Mr. Rykoff works on galaxy cluster finding and other studies for the Dark Energy Survey and the upcoming Large Synoptic Survey Telescope. He also develops educational astronomy apps for the iPhone and iPad.
