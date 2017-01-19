SLAC talk: 'Galaxy Clusters and Life and Death of Universe'

Research scientist Eli Rykoff will give a talk on "Galaxy Clusters and the Life and Death of the Universe" at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, at the Kavli auditorium at the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, 2575 Sand Hill Road in Menlo Park.

Registration is not required for the free talk. Seating is on a first-come first-served basis. The auditorium accommodates 150 people; any overflow will be directed to other rooms to watch the live stream.

At SLAC, Mr. Rykoff works on galaxy cluster finding and other studies for the Dark Energy Survey and the upcoming Large Synoptic Survey Telescope. He also develops educational astronomy apps for the iPhone and iPad.

