Saturday: M-A High holds its Big Band Dance

Family, friends and neighbors are invited to come swing to the sounds of the Menlo-Atherton High School Bands and Orchestra at the Big Band Dance from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at the school's Ayers Gym, 555 Middlefield Road in Atherton.
Can't foxtrot? No problem. There will be a free dance lesson provided by a professional dancer.
This is the annual fundraiser for the school's music program. General admission is $35. Student admission is $10.
Go to mabandboosters.org for more information.
Here are directions.
The nearest parking is at the entrance off of Ringwood Avenue, closest to the football field.
This story contains 176 words.
If you are a paid subscriber, check to make sure you have logged in. Otherwise our system cannot recognize you as having full free access to our site.
If you are a paid print subscriber and haven't yet set up an online account, click here to get your online account activated.