Saturday: M-A High holds its Big Band Dance

Family, friends and neighbors are invited to come swing to the sounds of the Menlo-Atherton High School Bands and Orchestra at the Big Band Dance from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at the school's Ayers Gym, 555 Middlefield Road in Atherton.

In addition to music and dancing, there will be a raffle, a live auction and a Jazz Cafe offering a selection of light snacks, drinks and desserts.

Can't foxtrot? No problem. There will be a free dance lesson provided by a professional dancer.

This is the annual fundraiser for the school's music program. General admission is $35. Student admission is $10.

The nearest parking is at the entrance off of Ringwood Avenue, closest to the football field.