Catching up with Chris Lorway

Though Chris Lorway came to Stanford from Toronto over the summer as the new kid on campus, he quickly felt at home on The Farm.

"It's always interesting coming in to an organization as a new person because you're in some ways inheriting a season," he said. Happily for Lorway, who became the executive director of Stanford Live and Bing Concert Hall in July, there happened to be some familiar faces on deck.

"The great thing about this year is, the first two artists we presented were (famed composer) Philip Glass and (jazz legend) Wynton Marsalis -- the two artists that I've probably worked with the most over the course of my career," he said.

It was a fortuitous and warm welcome for Lorway, who opened the 2016-17 season this autumn by doing a talk with Glass, whom he first met long ago in his homeland of Nova Scotia, Canada.

"In some ways, I guess it gave people the confidence that I knew my stuff," Lorway said with a chuckle. "It was pretty neat to have the two of them there."

Lorway's been enamored of the arts for practically his whole life, starting back in Nova Scotia as a choir singer.

"I had a bit of a career as a boy soprano in the early days," he said. "Ever since I was a kid, I was somewhat involved with the business." Growing up, he worked in summer-stock theater, followed by a thriving arts career that has included founding the Celtic Colours International Festival in Nova Scotia and Luminato Festival in Toronto, and working with a number of prestigious entertainment companies in Canada and New York City, with clients including the Edinburgh Festivals, Jazz at Lincoln Center and Carnegie Hall.

He was attracted to the executive director position at Stanford in part because of the unique opportunities the university setting allows. Not only does the Stanford brand help attract top-notch artists and thinkers, he said, but by tapping Stanford's intellectual resources, such as through faculty-led discussions and other cross-campus collaborations, Stanford Live can support artists and audiences by offering context to the themes and ideas explored by a performer.

"It's not just a space where an artist comes through for a night but where we really think about ways to engage them; That can really only happen on a university campus," he said. "I think that's one of the things I've been focusing on: how to take the idea of Stanford Live deeper into the campus environment. How do we really leverage that?"

Stanford Live (formerly Stanford Lively Arts) presents a broad range of performances, mostly, but not exclusively, at Bing Concert Hall. The current season, Stanford Live's fifth, for example, encompasses a diverse lineup of performers such as ukulele phenom Jake Shimabukuro, the Berlin Philharmonic Wind Quintet, the South Pacific dance group Black Grace, and the "Islamic Voices" and "Imagining the West" series.

Though most of this season's events were planned prior to Lorway's arrival, he's been heavily involved with booking three high-profile acts that were recently added to the schedule. Broadway and film legend Alan Cumming will be performing two "Alan Cumming Sings Sappy Songs" shows at Bing on January 26 and 27: one in the large, main concert hall and a smaller, intimate cabaret-style show the following night in Bing's studio space. Both of Cumming's shows sold out almost immediately after they were announced. As is often the case, Lorway's good relationships and longtime connections helped make the booking happen.

"Alan, I've known for some time. His music director is someone I used to sing in a choir with at Juilliard and we've stayed friends. He's somebody I've always called on as a curator for a lot of events I've done," he said.

Black Arm Band's "dirtsong" (Feb. 7) takes audiences on a journey through Australian culture and music, featuring songs in 13 indigenous languages from an all-star group of performers, a multimedia backdrop and a jazz ensemble from Melbourne.

"I'm very passionate about indigenous arts. I've always worked closely with a lot of indigenous artist in Canada, and some within Australia and New Zealand as well," Lorway said. His booking of Black Arm Band also came about fortuitously.

"Before I left Canada, we had planned to present this ensemble which is kind of a supergroup and the funny thing was they ended up having to cancel the Toronto engagement, so I ended up picking up that date here at Stanford."

The third of Lorway's mid-season additions is Scott Bradlee's "Postmodern Jukebox" (Feb. 15), a project in which modern pop songs are performed in a variety of retro styles from the past -- think Miley Cyrus reinterpreted as 1950s doo wop, NSYNC as surf rock and R. Kelly as swing.

"They're super fun, high energy. I produced them about a year ago at Massey Hall (in Toronto). Almost all the songs they do are on YouTube, with millions of views," he said. "They're very much part of the social-media generation. It'll be interesting if we can get the Stanford student audience out for that."

Lorway said one of the most exciting show's he's seen recently -- and one he'd love to bring to Bing -- is Taylor Mac's "24-Decade History of Popular Music," in which Mac and co. play a edgy and culturally edifying concert of 246 songs popular in United States between 1776-2016.

"Taylor's whole thing is identifying the whole role that music had either to empower or to marginalize" over the years, he said. Since the massive show can be performed in one dizzying 24-hour block, spread out into eight three-hour blocks or configured in a number of different, abridged ways, Lorway's still pondering what might be the ideal Stanford format.

He's also interested in further exploring the possibilities of Bing as a performance venue.

"The first thing I saw when I went into the space was the opportunity to do some fun things with it. We're going to do some experimenting with seating configurations," he said. Shows outside of the main hall, such as Cumming's planned cabaret show in the studio space and the summertime "Inside Out" open house, which takes place in the lobby, can also go toward making the most of Bing.

"I'm seeing that it's pretty quiet on the weekends (in the area). If we can create a room where we can do two shows a night, create a bit of nightlife, I think it opens up a whole range of different artists," he said. "I see that lobby as a great space. For me, an arts building is a building that's alive and humming all the time. I want to try and figure out how to make that happen more."

Lorway doesn't subscribe to the notion that Stanford Live has a certain target demographic to which it should cater.

"I'm a firm believer that there's no such thing as 'an audience,'" he said. "I think that you do programs to bring in different audiences, and if every night there's a different group of people in the building that's not necessarily a bad thing." He recalled that the late-summer performance at Bing by the Latin band Los Tigres del Norte drew a large audience from the band's home town of San Jose.

"We had a question, 'Well, how many of those people who came up for that show ... bought tickets to other shows in the season?' and I said, 'That's not the measure of success for me.' The measure of success is that we had people in there who had a great night and they'll always associate that great night with Bing Concert Hall," he said.

Though his recent years were spent back in Canada, Lorway has lived in the U.S. before. He earned his master's degree at Columbia University in New York City and was there during 9/11.

"I think I have something of the insider and the outsider perspective" on life in America, he mused. Life in California, though, is unique.

"There's a very West Coast way of thinking about things," he said. "I'm enjoying the sort of attachment to lifestyle out here." He's appreciated the mild weather and natural beauty of the area, and got a bike soon after arriving.

"My big thing is, I've totally bought into cycling," he said (in fact, he cycled to this interview at the Weekly's office from the Stanford campus, unfazed by the rainy day and his slight cold). "I've been cooking a lot at home because there's so much fresh produce here," he added.

Work has kept the former choirboy too busy to do much singing of his own in recent years, but he hopes that may change now that he's met Stanford music professor Jesse Rodin and KQED arts editor (and former Stanford fellow) Chloe Veltman. "It's been a long time" since he was singing regularly, he said, but the three have plans to get together and sing on an informal basis.

Looking into the future, and toward the presumptive new Trump era, Lorway spoke of the challenges ahead and how he sees his role in Stanford's greater vision, including the importance of continued diversity and inclusivity in arts programming.

"I really think of the arts as a sort of vehicle to ... create dialog so people, especially from a cultural standpoint, can learn about things. I think that contributes overall to a sense of pluralism," he said. "As we go into the next several years it's going to be a struggle to maintain a sense that we are all one community, and we have to work together and we have to avoid as much as possible a sense of divisiveness. So that's something we're thinking a lot about."