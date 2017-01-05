Saturday, Sunday: Debbie Reynolds double feature at Stanford Theatre

Recently deceased movie star Debbie Reynolds will be honored by the Stanford Theatre (221 University Ave.) with a double feature this weekend. The comedy “The Pleasure of His Company” (1961, co-starring Fred Astaire) will be screened at 7:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 3:40 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. “The Catered Affair” (1956), will be shown at 5:45 p.m. and 9:35 p.m. Friday-Sunday.