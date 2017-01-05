A&E

Uploaded: Thu, Jan 5, 2017, 6:55 pm

Saturday, Sunday: Debbie Reynolds double feature at Stanford Theatre

by Karla Kane / Palo Alto Weekly

Recently deceased movie star Debbie Reynolds will be honored by the Stanford Theatre (221 University Ave.) with a double feature this weekend. The comedy “The Pleasure of His Company” (1961, co-starring Fred Astaire) will be screened at 7:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 3:40 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. “The Catered Affair” (1956), will be shown at 5:45 p.m. and 9:35 p.m. Friday-Sunday.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Here's Lookin' At You Gorgeous (reprise)
By Laura Stec | 2 comments | 23,100 views

The Gift of Google Home
By Cheryl Bac | 8 comments | 6,683 views

Year End Review
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 1,935 views

Palo Altan to open brew-and-pizza focused restaurant in Los Altos
By Elena Kadvany | 2 comments | 1,389 views

View all local blogs
 