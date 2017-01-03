Jan. 7-8: 'Annie and her Friends' hold Cole Porter musical benefit

"Let's Misbehave, Cole Porter Revisited," the 16th annual local benefit for The Lighthouse for the Blind, will be held at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 7 and 8, in Martin Hall at Menlo School, 50 Valparaiso Ave. in Atherton.

The benefit is presented by "Annie and her Friends." Annie is Anne Gill, who was injured in a near-fatal car accident in 1997 that left her blind and brain damaged.

The Lighthouse for the Blind is one of the few resources to help those like Anne. It offers a session at its Enchanted Hills Camp for visually impaired adults who have other disabilities as well.

Steve and Nancy Gill's gratitude for the camp's special-need session inspired Steve, a former Menlo School teacher, to organize the first benefit concert in 1999.

Annie's friends for the benefit are Sharon Davis, Toby Espinoza, Steve Gill, Sara Hadsell, Kari Hall, Linda Jordan, Jean Mitchell, Alex Perez, Matt Pick, Evanne Barcenas, Alex Slavin, and Mollie Thompson.

A $15 donation is requested for the benefit, with seating on a first-come basis.

Email gillnancy@gmail.com or call (650) 948-4648 for more information.