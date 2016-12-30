'The Evolution of Film' exhibit in Palo Alto

A free Museum of American Heritage exhibit features a wide variety of motion picture artifacts dating from the late 1800s to 1980s.
Toy models will also be available to be played with including the zoopraxiscope, zoetrope and praxinoscope. Notable inventions such as the rare Visionola, a Kerosene movie projector and a Scopitone will be on display.
The exhibit runs through Feb. 26 at the Museum of American Heritage at 51 Homer Ave. in Palo Alto
For more information, go to moah.org.
This story contains 117 words.
If you are a paid subscriber, check to make sure you have logged in. Otherwise our system cannot recognize you as having full free access to our site.
If you are a paid print subscriber and haven't yet set up an online account, click here to get your online account activated.