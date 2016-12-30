'The Evolution of Film' exhibit in Palo Alto

A free Museum of American Heritage exhibit features a wide variety of motion picture artifacts dating from the late 1800s to 1980s.

Film newsreels and movie reels can be played in the gallery. "These clips show the ever-changing landscape of film," reads a description of the exhibit.

Toy models will also be available to be played with including the zoopraxiscope, zoetrope and praxinoscope. Notable inventions such as the rare Visionola, a Kerosene movie projector and a Scopitone will be on display.

The exhibit runs through Feb. 26 at the Museum of American Heritage at 51 Homer Ave. in Palo Alto

For more information, go to moah.org.