New Year's Eve countdown

All-Bach organ concert

Santa Clara University organist and lecturer in music James Welch will perform his annual New Year's Eve organ concert -- this time with an all-Bach theme -- at 8 p.m. at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 600 Colorado Ave., Palo Alto. The St. Mark's pipe organ, which boasts around 5,000 pipes, is one of the largest in the area, and Welch's program will feature numerous Bach favorites as well as a Vivaldi concerto arranged for the organ by Bach. Admission is $10. Go to welchorganist.com.

Fab Four tribute

Always dreamed of spending the holidays with the Fab Four? Locals can pretend they're in old Liverpool with the Beatles tribute band The Sun Kings, who will ring in the new year with a concert at Redwood City's Club Fox (2209 Broadway Street). Tickets are $50-$75 and the show starts at 9 p.m. Go to clubfoxrwc.com.

Jazz and belly dancing

Morocco's Restaurant in Mountain View (873 Castro St.) will host a New Year's Eve dinner with live belly dancing and jazz music, with doors opening at 4 p.m. Dinner starts at $40 per person, with a variety of menu options (including vegetarian) available. Go to moroccosrestaurant.com.