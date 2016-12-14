Where you can get free sandbags

Locals can prepare for the rainy season by picking up free sandbags in Atherton, Menlo Park, Portola Valley and Woodside.

Sand, shovel and bags are available at the Atherton Corporation Yard on Dinkelspiel Station Lane near Fair Oaks. Call 752-0570 in advance to see when the yard will be open.

In Menlo Park, sandbags are available at the Burgess Drive and Alma Street parking lot and the Menlo Park Fire Protection District station at 1467 Chilco St.

In Portola Valley, sand, shovels and bags are available at the Portola Valley Town Center near the tennis courts.

In Woodside, sand and bags are available in the town hall parking lot at 2955 Woodside Road.