Worth a Look

Peter Case at Red Rock Coffee

Peter Case, the three-time Grammy nominee singer/songwriter/musician who played an iconic role in L.A.'s emerging punk scene during the '70s and later helped spearhead what is now dubbed the Americana movement, is coming to Red Rock Coffee to perform songs from his newest solo album, HWY 62. Case, whose name was firmly sealed into music history as founding member of the legendary and short-lived band The Nerves and later as frontman of the Plimsouls, is a veteran artist whose musical career has evolved nearly five decades from power pop to roots blues. He began playing coffee houses in New York at age 14 before becoming a '70s street musician in San Francisco where he formed The Nerves, which later broke into L.A.'s early punk scene promoting and playing some of the earliest shows in the city. The band wrote "Hanging on the Telephone," which Blondie later covered. Case went on to form the alternative rock band, the Plimsouls, which achieved national popularity in 1983 when their single, "A Million Miles Away" was featured in the film "Valley Girl." Case launched his solo career in 1986 and has since been nominated for three Grammys. His music combines blues, rock, country, soul and R&B. Hwy 62 is his first studio album since Wig in 2010. The new album is largely acoustic and includes guest musicians Ben Harper and DJ Bonebrake of X. Case will perform at 8 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 17, at Red Rock Coffee, 201 Castro St., Mountain View. Tickets are $15 in advance and $18 at the door. To purchase tickets in advance, go to redrockcoffee.org.

Talk

Don't talk about Feminist Fight Club

Jessica Bennett, journalist, author and creator of "Feminist Fight Club: An Office Survival Manual for a Sexist Workplace," will join Rachel Thomas, founder of the Palo Alto-based organization Lean In, at Kepler's Books in Menlo Park for a discussion on tactics for battling gender discrimination in the modern-day workplace and other sexism-fighting techniques on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 7:30 p.m. Cost is $10 student and $20 general. Kepler's is located at 1010 El Camino Real. Go to keplers.com.

Showcase

All aboard

Pull up to the Los Altos History Museum on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 17-18, to celebrate the wonder of model railroading during Train Days. Visitors can explore the showcase of elaborate rail layouts, intricate scenery and model trains from private collectors and clubs, as well as learn about the history behind the locomotives and railroads that inspired them. Food and ice cream will be available for purchase. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $5. Admission is free for children 4 years and under. The Los Altos History Museum is located at 51 S. Antonio Road. Go to losaltoshistory.org.

Festival

Redwood City's Courthouse Square will be transformed into a colorful and festive setting for Fiestas Patrias, a celebration of Mexican independence and culture on Friday, Sept. 16, 4-8 p.m. The free event will feature an arts-and-crafts area, authentic Mexican cuisine from local restaurants, a traditional flag ceremony conducted by Consul General de Mexico, dancers from Ballet Folklorico, live mariachi music from Los Reyes de Los Angeles and a live performance by Los Fugitivos, a Mexican cumbia band. Courthouse Square is located at 2200 Broadway. Go to redwoodcity.org.

Theater

The waiting game

Samuel Beckett's "Waiting for Godot" opens Friday, Sept. 16, with a post-show reception at 8 p.m. at the Dragon Theatre. The "masterpiece of surrealist existentialism" follows two wandering vagabonds, Vladimir and Estragon, who wait endlessly and in vain for someone named Mr. Godot, who they believe will change their lives for the better. Cost $25-$30. Sept. 16-Oct. 2. Dragon Theatre is located at 2120 Broadway in Redwood City. Go to dragonproductions.net.