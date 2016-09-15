Project Read needs volunteers; informational session Saturday

People 18 years and older who are interested in volunteering as a tutor for Project Read-Menlo Park -- an adult literacy program that has improved the lives of thousands of local residents over the last 30 years -- are invited to an orientation on Saturday (Sept. 17) morning at the Menlo Park Library, where they can learn more about the program.

The session is from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., and lunch will be provided.

Project Read offers free, one-on-one tutoring to adults who, because of their lack of English reading and writing skills, may be unable to fill out a job application, read their child a story, or understand directions on a bottle of aspirin or cold medication. There are an estimated 30 million people over the age of 16 in this country who do not read well enough to understand a newspaper article written at eighth-grade level, according to Project Read.

The program, administered through the Menlo Park Library, offers training to volunteer tutors, then matches them with adult learners on the waiting list -- of which there are many -- based on their mutual interests, schedules, and teaching and learning preferences.

Registration for the Saturday morning session is preferred. Call 330-2525 or email projectread@menlopark.org.

For more information about Project Read-Menlo Park, call 330-2525 or go to the Project Read website.