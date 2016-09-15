Menlo Park: Police and FBI SWAT team raid Belle Haven home early this morning

Police from Menlo Park and East Palo Alto, in the company of an FBI SWAT team, conducted a search of an occupied home in the 1300 block of Sevier Avenue in the Belle Haven neighborhood of Menlo Park at about 5 p.m. this morning (Sept. 15).

Menlo Park police had obtained a search warrant as part of an investigation involving firearms and criminal gang activity, according to a statement from the Menlo Park Police Department.

Several of the people inside the home at the time of the raid were detained during the search. Police released all but one person, who was being interviewed, police said.

The search turned up code violations, including improperly converted living spaces, kitchens and bathrooms, and modifications to natural gas and electrical lines, "an extremely unsafe condition," police said.

After further investigation by the Menlo Park Fire Protection District and the city building inspector, the home was declared unsafe for habitation and tagged, police said.

--

