Menlo Park Library's 'Centennial Extravaganza' a colorful affair

Elaborate sets and professionals in costume acted out scenes and entertained children and adults alike on Saturday, Sept. 10, during a "Centennial Extravaganza" hosted by the Menlo Park Library, which turns 100 this year.

The event featured five different areas focused on different books: Dr. Seuss, Treasure Island, A Thousand and One Nights, Alice and Wonderland and the Great Gatsby.

Activities included face painting and crafts, a "Mad Hatter's Tea Party" at the Alice in Wonderland area, and a garden party and classic 1920s car in the Great Gatsby area.