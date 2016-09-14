Saturday: Jasper Ridge Farm barn warming

After spending a couple of years in temporary arrangements, Jasper Ridge Farm is finally ready to show off its new home at Webb Ranch, located at 2720 Alpine Road just west of Interstate 280.

The nonprofit is hosting a barn warming on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 1 to 3 p.m., to introduce the public to its animals and programs. San Mateo County Sheriff Carlos Bolanos plan to attend to help cut the ceremonial red ribbon.

Each year Jasper Ridge Farm's animals interact with more than 1,000 children who have special needs, face life-threatening illnesses, live in homeless shelters, or have experienced domestic violence.

Children come to visit the farm's miniature horses, Nigerian dwarf goats, Babydoll sheep, rabbits and guinea pigs, or the animals travel to them at places such as Ronald McDonald House at Stanford.

Jasper Ridge Farm also uses Webb Ranch's lesson horses to run a Horse Buddies program, which gives children the opportunity to ride, and a Veterans Horseback Riding Program.

Adult volunteers pitch in and now a Youth Volunteer Program is bringing in younger volunteers to help with the animals.

Fundraising efforts are ongoing to build a covered arena so the programs can run through the rainy season uninterrupted.

To RSVP for the open house or find out more information contact co-founder Wendy Mattes at wendy@jasperridgefarm.org or (650) 703-5199.

Kate Daly