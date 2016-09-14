Menlo Park: Facebook staff, community volunteers rehab houses

About 80 Facebook employees, community members and nonprofit staff with Rebuilding Together Peninsula, a nonprofit that helps restore old houses, rehabilitated three homes in Menlo Park's Belle Haven neighborhood on Sept. 11.

The owners have lived in the homes for at least 50 years, according to a Facebook spokesperson.

Projects included painting interior and exteriors, landscaping work, improving kitchen and bathroom facilities, and upgrading electricity, fire safety and accessibility features.

Facebook is funding health and safety repairs for those three homes plus 11 others and two community facilities in Menlo Park and East Palo Alto, the spokesperson said.

"Since arriving in Menlo Park in 2011, we've actively engaged with the community by supporting the preservation and enhancement of our neighborhood," said Fergus O'Shea, Facebook campus facilities director. "Alongside Rebuilding Together Peninsula, we're able to continue that tradition through this hands-on effort that will benefit three longstanding community members."