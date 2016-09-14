News

Uploaded: Wed, Sep 14, 2016, 8:06 pm

Ladera: New head of school at Woodland

by Barbara Wood / Almanac

The governing board of Woodland School in Ladera has hired Marja Brandon, former head of school for the Pennsylvania School for the Deaf and founding head of the Seattle Girls' School, as its new head of school.

This story contains 264 words.

If you are a paid subscriber, check to make sure you have logged in. Otherwise our system cannot recognize you as having full free access to our site.

If you are a paid print subscriber and haven't yet set up an online account, click here to get your online account activated.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Are Tiger Moms Raising Tiger Spouses?
By Chandrama Anderson | 9 comments | 10,024 views

Opening alert: Creamistry in downtown Palo Alto
By Elena Kadvany | 3 comments | 2,490 views

Hoes Down and Eco Farm
By Laura Stec | 0 comments | 429 views

Birthday party photos
By Cheryl Bac | 0 comments | 280 views

View all local blogs
 