Tonight: Council to weigh agreement with Greenheart over downtown development

Menlo Park's City Council will discuss Tuesday (Sept. 13) whether to accept a proposed agreement between the city and Greenheart Land Co. regarding its planned 420,000-square-foot development at 1300 El Camino Real and Oak Grove Avenue.

The agreement would cover what the company will provide in added benefits to the community in exchange for the city allowing development at a greater density than would otherwise be permitted downtown.

Greenheart's 420,000-square-foot development would have 183 housing units (down from 202, as initially studied in the project's environmental impact report); two office buildings totaling 199,300 square feet; up to 29,000 square feet for "community-serving" uses, such as retail and personal services; and 1,000 parking spaces in an underground garage and on a small surface lot.

Under terms of the proposed agreement, the developer would be required to provide 14 below-market-rate housing units, pay $2.1 million in cash to a public amenity fund, guarantee $83,700 in sales tax payment per year, and build a dog park.

See City releases proposed development terms for Greenheart project for more details.

The council will also consider tonight:

● A raise and $15,000 bonus for City Manager Alex McIntyre. Mr. McIntyre's salary is currently $217,500. If the agreement is approved, his new salary would be $221,800 and his employment term would be extended another year, until March 7, 2018. See staff report.

● A lease agreement between the city and the Menlo Park Fire Protection District, over 1476 Chilco St., where Belle Haven's "Station 77" fire station is located. The lease agreement would ask the district to pay $1 per year for 55 years, and would extend the current lease 21 years beyond the 34 remaining years on the lease. See staff report.

The meeting starts at 7 p.m. at the Menlo Park council chambers, located at 701 Laurel St. in the Civic Center. Read the agenda here or watch the meeting online.