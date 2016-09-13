Thursday: 90-minute workshop on greener electrical power for county residents

A 90-minute workshop on a new option for San Mateo County residents to buy electrical power from clean energy sources is set for 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at the Menlo Park Senior Center at 110 Terminal Ave. in Belle Haven.
The workshop will include "purchase options" for solar power and zero-emission vehicles, according to a city statement.
Click here to register for the workshop.
This story contains 148 words.
If you are a paid subscriber, check to make sure you have logged in. Otherwise our system cannot recognize you as having full free access to our site.
If you are a paid print subscriber and haven't yet set up an online account, click here to get your online account activated.