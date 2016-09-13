Thursday: 90-minute workshop on greener electrical power for county residents

A 90-minute workshop on a new option for San Mateo County residents to buy electrical power from clean energy sources is set for 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at the Menlo Park Senior Center at 110 Terminal Ave. in Belle Haven.

Peninsula Clean Energy, a greener alternative to Pacific Gas & Electric Corp., launches in October with the automatic switching to Peninsula Clean Energy of 20 percent of PG&E's residential customers in the county and all the small- and medium-sized businesses.

The workshop will include "purchase options" for solar power and zero-emission vehicles, according to a city statement.

Click here to register for the workshop.