Sunday: Valpo Fun Run raises money for Peninsula Bridge

The community is invited to join hundreds of students, parents and teachers for the fourth annual Valpo Fun Run, the 5k race hosted by Sacred Heart Schools and Menlo School in Atherton to raise money for the Peninsula Bridge program, which helps students from underserved families.

The event on Sunday, Sept. 18, will also honor the late Bill Campbell, a volunteer football coach who died last year.

"He was a generous supporter of both schools, as well as Peninsula Bridge and our Fun Run," said Menlo School parent organizer Mary Pinkus of Woodside.

The race will begin at 9 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, at Sacred Heart Schools' football field at 150 Valparaiso Ave. The flat course goes along Emilie, Alejandra, Isabella, Elena, and Valparaiso avenues.

Racers are encouraged to register online at active.com (search for Valpo Fun Run) before Sept. 12. After that, the entry fees go up. Racers may also register the morning of the event, but may not receive a T-shirt.

Teacher families and Peninsula Bridge students run for free. This year buses are bringing in participants and plans are to buddy up Bridge runners with Sacred Heart Schools and Menlo School students.

Prizes will awarded in various categories.

All proceeds go to Peninsula Bridge's programs, which provide academic and emotional support for hundreds of underserved low-income students from middle school through college. Middle school students attend summer enrichment classes at Sacred Heart Schools, Menlo School and other campuses on the Peninsula.

Sacred Heart Schools and Menlo School also raise funds for Peninsula Bridge when the schools' teams play football against each other in the Valpo Bowl. That match is scheduled for Nov. 4 at 7 p.m. at Woodside High School.

Sponsors of the Valpo Fun Run are Sugar Shack, The FruitGuys, Health Logic, Dr. Scott Kaloust, barre3 Menlo Park, Bianchini's Market, Studio Rincon, Llumier Wellness, Kids Against Poverty, The Village Doctor, Alys Grace, Cardinal Education and Fans of Coach Campbell.